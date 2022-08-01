The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Wolt Market opens new branch in Petah Tikva

The new location offers some 3,000 products, including fresh fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, alcohol, bread and pastries, diapers and baby food products and hygiene and cleaning products.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 1, 2022 05:50
Wolt Market employees (photo credit: SHAI AZRI/WOLT ISRAEL)
Wolt Market employees
(photo credit: SHAI AZRI/WOLT ISRAEL)

Two months after Wolt launched retail locations in Neve Tzedek, the company announced the opening of a new Wolt Market branch in Petah Tikva on Sunday.

Store hours are from 8 am until midnight, but the company will consider expanding the hours of operation at a later date. The new location offers some 3,000 products, including fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, alcohol, bread, pastries, diapers, baby food products and cleaning products. There is also a large selection of organic and healthy foods.

The move comes as Wolt adds more grocery store chains to its food delivery app, including Victory, Rami Levy and Yellow.

The store will offer delivery services to every neighborhood in Petah Tikva, as well as Kfar Sirkin, Givat Hashlosha, Givat Shmuel, Kiryat Ono and Gani Tikva.

According to Wolt, the delivery fees for the new branch will be the same as the current delivery fees, and pickup will be an option.

Wolt Market employee (credit: SHAI AZRI/WOLT ISRAEL)Wolt Market employee (credit: SHAI AZRI/WOLT ISRAEL)

Expansion

The company intends to open additional Wolt Market branches later this year.

"Following the success of the first Wolt Market branch in Tel Aviv, our goal is to replicate the same quality service to the residents of Petah Tikva and the Ono Valley."

Hadar Cohen, expansion manager of Wolt Market Israel

"Israelis are looking for the immediate, high-quality, service-oriented shopping experience we offer through Wolt Market," said Hadar Cohen, expansion manager of Wolt Market Israel. "Petah Tikva is a city with advanced consumption habits and its residents are looking for immediate and high-quality delivery services also in the field of supermarket products.

"Following the success of the first Wolt Market branch in Tel Aviv, our goal is to replicate the same quality service to the residents of Petah Tikva and the Ono Valley."



Tags food petah tikva grocery stores app delivery
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
2

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
3

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
4

Frequent napping linked to poor heart health, study says

Illustrative image of a person sleeping.
5

Researchers discover way to predict earthquakes with 80% accuracy

A view shows houses destroyed following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti August 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by