Wolt Market opens new branch in Petah Tikva

Two months after Wolt launched retail locations in Neve Tzedek, the company announced the opening of a new Wolt Market branch in Petah Tikva on Sunday.

Store hours are from 8 am until midnight, but the company will consider expanding the hours of operation at a later date. The new location offers some 3,000 products, including fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, alcohol, bread, pastries, diapers, baby food products and cleaning products. There is also a large selection of organic and healthy foods.

The move comes as Wolt adds more grocery store chains to its food delivery app, including Victory, Rami Levy and Yellow.

The store will offer delivery services to every neighborhood in Petah Tikva, as well as Kfar Sirkin, Givat Hashlosha, Givat Shmuel, Kiryat Ono and Gani Tikva.

According to Wolt, the delivery fees for the new branch will be the same as the current delivery fees, and pickup will be an option.

Wolt Market employee (credit: SHAI AZRI/WOLT ISRAEL)

Expansion

The company intends to open additional Wolt Market branches later this year.

"Following the success of the first Wolt Market branch in Tel Aviv, our goal is to replicate the same quality service to the residents of Petah Tikva and the Ono Valley." Hadar Cohen, expansion manager of Wolt Market Israel

"Israelis are looking for the immediate, high-quality, service-oriented shopping experience we offer through Wolt Market," said Hadar Cohen, expansion manager of Wolt Market Israel. "Petah Tikva is a city with advanced consumption habits and its residents are looking for immediate and high-quality delivery services also in the field of supermarket products.

