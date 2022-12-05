The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Israel's communications market regulations are excessive - Bezeq official

Bezeq entered the fiber market late because they waited to receive regulations, so now they’re waiting to close gaps with competitors.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2022 17:55
Pelephone (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Pelephone
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

There are too many stringencies in the Israeli communications market, Bezeq board chairman Gil Sharon told Maariv.

The Communications Ministry made several regulatory changes to help consumers but the sector is heavily monitored in every aspect starting with television, mobile and the market for phone lines. 

The supervision should be loosened a little, according to Sharon. "Bezeq does what’s necessary, and tries to explain their position on each issue."

At Bezeq, which is managed by Ran Guron, they admit that the rates for internet and mobile services are high compared to competitors. They explain the gap is due to the brand, service and reliability

Sharon said that thanks to the expansion of fiber infrastructure to 1.5 million households, Bezeq charges a justified price premium. Bezeq entered the fiber market late because they waited to receive regulations, so now they’re waiting to close gaps with competitors.

The logo of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd, the country's largest telecom group, is seen outside their headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel June 21, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)The logo of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd, the country's largest telecom group, is seen outside their headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel June 21, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Sharon stated that Bezeq presented strong financial results this quarter, which stand out positively against the background of the economic challenges in the world and in Israel, and testify to the successful implementation of its growth strategy. 

Bezeq continues to invest in infrastructure and savvy financial management. Sharon emphasized the changes made at the senior management level: Ran Guron was appointed CEO of Bezeq, Ilan Segal as CEO of the subsidiaries and Ron Gelb as CEO of Bezeq International.

Bezeq's numbers continue to grow 

Bezeq earned NIS 314 million in the third quarter, an increase of 6.4% compared to the corresponding period. From the beginning of 2022, Bezeq earned NIS 946 million, an increase of 5.3%. Revenues increased by 5.6% to NIS 2.26 billion. The net debt decreased by 600 million shekels to 5.64 million shekels. The number of customers connected to Bezeq's fiber network is 233,000 and in the third quarter, record recruitment of approximately 51,000 customers was recorded.

CEO of the subsidiaries Ilan Siegel stated that Pelephone ended the quarter with revenues from services of NIS 467 million. The three subsidiaries are leading moves that affect the market. Yes is the largest internet-based TV company in Israel. Within a year it added more than 100,000 subscribers. Pelephone continues to grow in subscribers, and there are already 753,000 customers who are on fifth-generation packages.

Pelephone's profits jumped 117% this quarter to NIS 50 million. From the beginning of 2022, profit amounted to NIS 152 million. Revenues increased by 12% to NIS 608 million. The company has 2.67 million subscribers. The revenues of the Yes television company decreased by 0.9% to NIS 315 million. The profit from the beginning of the year dropped to NIS 12 million. In the third quarter, a zero loss was recorded compared to a profit of NIS 29 million in the corresponding period.

Bezeq International's profits increased by 60% to NIS 16 million. Since the beginning of the year, the profit has doubled to NIS 26 million. Revenues increased by 8.4% to NIS 311 million.



Tags Israel business bezeq Pelephone Communication
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by