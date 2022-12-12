Israelis can now add themselves to the telemarketer 'no-caller list'

We all know the feeling of seeing an unrecognized number, hesitantly picking up the phone, only to find out that it's a telemarketer on the other line, trying to sell you something and not taking no for an answer.

Well, now there's no need to suffer anymore. Israel's Consumer Protection and Fair Trade Authority has launched a list titled, "Don't call me!" All you need to do is add your phone number to the list, after which companies are not allowed by law to make unsolicited marketing calls to you.

There are several actions one can perform within the database:

Add an Israeli phone number Check if your number is registered in the database Remove your phone number from the database Complain of a violation of the no-caller list

To register a number, one must either be the account holder for the Israeli phone number or an authorized individual to register numbers for another individual. There's no quantitative limit to the phone numbers you can register, as long as you have proof of ownership of the account.

Once you've signed up, you're good to go; your number will not be removed from the list, and within 15 days of registering for the list, you will be protected from unwanted marketing calls.

If you still receive unsolicited marketing calls after the registration has come into effect, you can file a complaint with Israel's Consumer Protection and Trade Authority using the complaint submission form.

Just how effective is this?

Unfortunately, however, not all unwanted calls will be blocked. The ban on making remote marketing calls to the number registered in the database does not apply if:

The company is calling a consumer after the consumer contacted them and asked to get a return call The company is calling a consumer they are already in an ongoing transaction with to make a marketing request relating to that specific transaction The company was given written consent by the consumer to contact them with marketing calls (which can later be withdrawn by the consumer) A consumer who contacted a company on their own initiative and gave them express consent to make a marketing appeal; this consent is valid for a year unless the consumer withdraws consent at any time.

The list does not apply to:

Donation requests

Election propaganda

Opinion pollsters

You can register for the list through the official website or by calling 1-800-071-171.