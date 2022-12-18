The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
FreezeM raises €6.3M for tech that will enable fly breeding for food

The company’s technology can be used to better position black soldier flies as an alternative protein source for animals and humans

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: DECEMBER 18, 2022 10:31
A black soldier fly. (photo credit: PR)
A black soldier fly.
(photo credit: PR)

The food-tech industry is one of Israel’s most prevalent forebears of innovation at present. The problems that it aims to solve are many, and a significant portion of them are pressing, chief among them being the search for more sustainable protein sources which can slow the effect of climate change and prevent ecological disaster.

To that end, FreezeM, an agri-tech company from Israel, today announced it has raised €6.3M in European Innovation Council (EIC) funding for its technology which aims to make insect farming into a simple, sustainable and accessible method of protein sourcing on a global scale.

FreezeM has spent the last half-decade since its founding developing biotechnology to breed Black Soldier Flies for use as an alternative protein for both animals and humans alike. While many may balk at the idea, insects have been proven to be a great source of protein for humans and animals alike, containing up to 45% of high-quality protein.

“We are very proud of the work that we do and of the value our pioneering technology provides the insect protein market, and in particular the black soldier fly,” said Dr. Yuval Gilad, FreezeM CEO.

“The world is facing an unprecedented food crisis, with the global population expected to reach 10 billion people by 2050, thus new technologies are needed urgently to sustainably produce, store and transport animal protein feed.”

Yuval Gilad

The FreezeM team poses with a large anthropomorphic fly man (credit: PR) The FreezeM team poses with a large anthropomorphic fly man (credit: PR)

How will FreezeM optimize the breeding process?

In order to optimize the breeding process of the traditionally difficult-to-manage flies, FreezeM’s technology stops or pauses the flies’ development at egg or neonate larvae stage, permitting their safe transportation over long distances, reducing costs by an estimate of 30% and increasing protein production capacity and efficiency by 25%.

Earlier this year, FreezeM entered a strategic partnership with German-based Hermetia, which provided the former with instant access to a fully operational black soldier fly breeding facility in Europe, to be used for industrial and commercial activities.

As well, FreezeM is set to enter an R&D collaboration with The National Institute for Biotechnology in the Negev, a Bio accelerator affiliated with Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Israel. The goal of the collaboration is to evaluate and test the feasibility of a technology developed by Dr. Isam Khalaila from Ben-Gurion University, and specifically validate it with black soldier fly embryos.



