What is a notarized translation and what is it good for?

In our global world, it is often required to issue legal documents in the original language. A translated document allows individuals or companies to contact other global entities, conduct business and resolve legal disputes. Attorney and notary Ella Majanski, who translates legal documents into seven languages, expands on the subject.

"The translation work done by a translating notary is bound by laws, rules and international standards," Ella Majanski explains. "Additionally, the translator doesn't just have to be an expert in grammar but also be knowledgeable about traditions, customs and even historical aspects enabling him to bridge cultural gaps while translating documents. Because of this," according to her, "a translation isn't just a technical act but a product of in-depth analysis."

What are the steps that need to be taken?

"The work of the translator is divided into a number of steps, starting with carefully reading the source text in order to fully understand the meaning it carries, both obvious and hidden; then finding the terms and concepts which fit the best in the target language; the last step is the actual translation, keeping in mind the need to stay as close as possible to the source while adapting and changing things if the need arises."

According to attorney and notary Majanski, this is a work of thought, which also involves a reevaluation of the text after the translation in order to assure that it truly answers the defined need. "At the end of the work, the text is proofread from beginning to end to assure a high language level. After the translation is done it is possible to receive a 'confirmation of correct translation' attached to the source (either a copy of the original document) together with an apostille signature which assures that the text is faithful to the source, compatible and official."

Which documents need a notarized translation?

"Most of the time different diplomas like those certifying a graduation, a certificate indicating the absence of a criminal record from the police and also different certificates like tax certificates, court documents, passports, family documents used to apply for foreign citizenships, testaments, inheritance orders, birth, death and marriage certificates, divorce certificates and more."

Is the notary translating personally?

"Every office decides for itself. Some notaries pass the text to a trusted translator and then confirm that the translation was done by a professional translator who is fluent in both languages and that it is compatible and faithful to the original, while others choose to translate themselves, according to their abilities. In my office, I do the translation in seven languages: Hebrew, English, Russian, Ukrainian, Romanian, Bulgarian and Polish, because I am fluent in those languages and know the culture of those states."

Writing on a computer keyboard [Illustrative] (credit: ING IMAGE)

When are regular, non-notarized translations enough?

"In any case that does not require official and recognized approval and also when the document is not intended to be evidence in a legal proceeding. For these reasons it is advisable to find out ahead of time what type of translation is required, whether it is a professional translation, a notarized translation certificate or a translation with an apostille signature."

What is an apostille signature?

"It's the accepted confirmation among member states of the Apostille Convention of 1961 and has the power to verify that the signature on the certificate is original and official, and was issued by a certified notary in the State of Israel."

Attorney and notary Ella Majanski received her law degree at the legal academy in Harkov (former USSR) and in 1976 got admitted to practice law in the whole USSR. From 1976 until 1995 she worked as an attorney for the attorney's office of the USSR dealing with all areas of the law, including personal status according to existing laws and more. Since 1999 she has been a member of the Israel Bar Association and in 2002 was qualified to serve as a notary. Her office provides translations in: Hebrew, English, Russian, Ukrainian and other languages. The service is provided quickly and professionally.

For more details and to get in touch with attorney and notary Ella Majanski, you can contact her by phone - 072-3257688.