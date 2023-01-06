The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Israel's new gov't will not prevent rising gas prices

Two days after the swearing in of the new government, gas prices and costs of other commodities increased.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: JANUARY 6, 2023 16:22
Illustration image of a man fueling his car at a gas station, in Jerusalem, on June 28, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Illustration image of a man fueling his car at a gas station, in Jerusalem, on June 28, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The swearing-in of the sixth Netanyahu government, held last Thursday, prevented the possibility of canceling the increase in the price of products that depend on government decisions, resulting in price spikes that have hit the Israeli market this week.

First, the price of gas for cars increased, electricity prices by 8.2%, property tax increased by 1.4% and also the tariff for water went up. 

Previous finance minister Avigdor Liberman tried to continue the subsidy, but due to the lack of a budget source, he wasn't successful, so therefore, the price of a liter of gasoline has gone up again. 

Netanyahu's price-freeze promises go unkept

Right before the last election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to work to freeze these prices for at least a year. Yet, the long negotiations on forming the government prevented him from fulfilling his promise.

Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich didn't act behind the scenes or show any desire to delay the increase in prices until the entry of the new government and didn't try to prevent the increases. 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein seen during the vaccination of the two million recipients, in Ramla, January 14, 2021. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein seen during the vaccination of the two million recipients, in Ramla, January 14, 2021. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Also, the chairman of the temporary finance committee, MK Moshe Gafni, who committed to address the issue of the cost of living and the government's responsibility in these areas, didn't act to prevent these increases.

Representatives of the business sector were also invited to the discussion on the cost of living, which was supposed to take place last Tuesday with the chair of the manufacturers' association. Despite this, the discussion was postponed for the second time, this time because of the need to deal with last-minute budget transfers.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset government cost of living in israel israeli politics
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by