The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

US greenlights first vaccine to save honeybees

The vaccine, conditionally licensed by the US Department of Agriculture, is designed to protect honeybees, one of the world's most vital species, from American Foulbrood disease.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 8, 2023 20:43
bees on honeycomb illustrative (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
bees on honeycomb illustrative
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

The US Department of Agriculture approved the first-ever honeybee vaccine in order to protect the precious pollinators from being killed off by American foulbrood disease, the vaccine-makers Dalan Animal Health announced last week.

The licensed vaccine is administered by mixing it into the food eaten by the worker bees. The worker bees then produce royal jelly, which now incorporates the vaccine, and feed it to the queen bee. 

After this, the queen bee deposits fragments of the vaccine into her ovaries, which exposes all the still-developing larvae to it. This means all the new bees will be born with immunity.

What is killing all the honeybees?

Honeybees are one of the most important animal species in the agriculture sector. In fact, bee pollination is responsible for an estimated 75% of all global produce, and not just honey. 

Honeybee (credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)Honeybee (credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

Despite this, bee numbers are in heavy decline around the world. This is due to a number of reasons, but one, in particular, is American foulbrood disease, which is one of the most widespread and destructive pathogens plaguing honeybees.

Caused by the Paenibacillus larvae, this disease can essentially kill off an entire hive. Not only that, but the hive will also be contaminated, so robber bees that come to steal honey will end up spreading the infection.

There is no way to prevent American foulbrood disease from spreading and the only treatment is to incinerate the infected beehive.

But this vaccine can change that.

"Our vaccine is a breakthrough in protecting honeybees," Dalan Animal Health CEO Dr. Annette Kleiser said in a statement. 

"We are ready to change how we care for insects, impacting food production on a global scale."

Trevor Tauzer, owner of Tauzer Apiaries and a board member of the California State Beekeepers Association, hailed the announced vaccine as "an exciting step forward for beekeepers."

"If we can prevent an infection in our hives, we can avoid costly treatments and focus our energy on other important elements of keeping our bees healthy."

Trevor Tauzer

"If we can prevent an infection in our hives, we can avoid costly treatments and focus our energy on other important elements of keeping our bees healthy," Tauzer said.

The vaccine will likely be available for purchase in the US for commercial beekeepers sometime in 2023.



Tags business agriculture Bees disease vaccine
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by