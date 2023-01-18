The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Israel holds cyber event at UN, Erdan calls for cyber 'iron dome'

Cyber experts must go against the grain of de-globalization, Nadav Zafrir warned, “Otherwise, none of us will be secure."

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JANUARY 18, 2023 20:31
Gilad Erdan, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations talks with an aide before speaking at the UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, January 5, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
Gilad Erdan, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations talks with an aide before speaking at the UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, January 5, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

Against the backdrop of global economic, geopolitical changes and increasing cyberattacks, Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan, the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) and Team8 hosted a gathering of global cyber industry leaders at the UN late Tuesday.

Co-founder and managing partner of Team8 Nadav Zafrir told those attending, “We need to work together to bring all nations above the cyber poverty line.

“First, we should acknowledge that digital infrastructure is critical infrastructure. We should understand that knowledge sharing is the right thing to do. Then, we should create an environment for world collaboration,” said Zafrir, who also previously led IDF's Intelligence Unit 8200.

'Cyber is about working together'

The former 8200 chief also said, “cyber is about working together… Our dependence is becoming more acute. There’s diminished public trust – We are at a unique point in the history of technology. It’s hard to get collaboration in a de-globalized world – global cooperation is key to cyber resilience. Not because it’s popular or because it sounds good to talk about it.”

Saying that cyber experts must go against the grain of de-globalization, he warned, “Otherwise, none of us will be secure. This is where corporations, nation states, need to lend a hand. We live in an interconnected world where the complexity of the supply chain is not going away.”

Computer code and an Israeli flag (credit: JPOST STAFF)Computer code and an Israeli flag (credit: JPOST STAFF)

Also addressing the event was US Principal Deputy National Cyber Director Kemba Eneas Walden, the UN’s Chief Information Technology Officer Assistant Secretary-General Bernando Mariano Joaquim Junior and INCD Executive Director of International Cooperation Aviram Atzaba.

Erdan calls for 'iron dome' against cyber dangers

Regarding cyber dangers, Erdan said, “We need to build an Iron dome against these threats – to ensure the safety of each of us. Today should be the kickoff event towards an inter-sectoral collaboration, and standing together.

“Terror nations like Iran and terror organizations are using cyber to anonymously attack without paying a price and we must understand this threat,” said Erdan, adding the UN was a very appropriate spot to build global cyber cooperation.

Bernardo Mariano Junior said cyber security “requires commitment that goes beyond what we are currently doing. We are lagging behind and we must do better.

“The digital transformation is already happening and no institution is immune to threats.

“We all need to be aware that the threat landscape has evolved. We need to reinvent and recreate security concepts at an early stage,” said Bernardo Mariano Junior.

Atzaba said “Nobody is immune against attacks. We need to provide a trustworthy digital space, by providing digital trust. This requires teamwork – working together, government and industry, to develop services and solutions – a cyber dome.

Awareness is not enough. We need to move from a paradigm of zero trust to 100% trust in our technologies.”

Going beyond generic statements about infrastructure being threatened, Atzaba also gave cars, smart cities and environmental dangers as examples of where cyberattacks can reach, as well as noting almost every country from Vanuatu to Albania to the US was all hacked in 2022.

As part of the event, senior global technology executives discussed cooperation in order to produce tools to deal with the threats of cyber-attacks on critical civilian infrastructure including hospitals, government offices and others.

In addition, a panel with cyber experts from the private sector, including Microsoft, Rockwell Automation and JupiterOne, discussed the promotion of partnerships between the public and private sectors in defensive cyber.

Foreign diplomats from dozens of countries attended the event in person, while hundreds of other attendees tuned in remotely.



Tags Israel United Nations technology Unit 8200 cyber security Cyber
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by