Ex-Israeli minister Ayelet Shaked to start new job at Kardan Real Estate

Former Israeli interior minister Ayelet Shaked, having failed to cross the electoral threshold in the last elections, is set to start her new non-political career as chairperson of the board of directors of the Kardan Real Estate Group, pending the board's approval.

Shaked, who originally applied to be vice chairperson, will replace incumbent chairperson Yosef Greenfeld, who is set to finish up his position in the coming months.

The exact details of her position and its approval are pending the decision of Kardan Real Estate's board of directors and a meeting of the company shareholders.

Kardan Real Estate is a public company owned by Kardan Israel and controlled by Roni Biram, Gil Deutsch and Avner Shenor. Notably, Shaked has had no prior involvement with the company before this.

This company is currently involved in a number of big real estate projects throughout Israel, including the development of 14,000 housing units and several commercial buildings and infrastructure.

Ayelet Shaked (credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)

"Crony capitalism is never innocent, it is a disease in a democratic society that contaminates government offices and the Knesset with corruption. The appointment of Shaked isn't innocent and we need to do everything to create transparency that will eliminate corruption and crony capitalism that harm the public interest." Naama Lazimi

Who isn't happy about Ayelet Shaked's new work in Israeli real estate?

In a statement, Shaked expressed her excitement at joining Kardan Real Estate in order to "continue working to build and settle the country."

However, not everyone was excited about Shaked's new employment.

In a statement, Labor MK Naama Lazimi slammed the former interior minister's new job.

"Crony capitalism is never innocent, it is a disease in a democratic society that contaminates government offices and the Knesset with corruption," Lazimi said. "The appointment of Shaked isn't innocent and we need to do everything to create transparency that will eliminate corruption and crony capitalism that harm the public interest."