Shufersal launches online trading arena

This move is another step to increase competition and is similar to activity by American retail giants in Israel, although their success was limited.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2023 16:04
View of shufersal deal branch Big Shopping Center in Karmiel, Northern Israel, on November 10, 2021. (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
View of shufersal deal branch Big Shopping Center in Karmiel, Northern Israel, on November 10, 2021.
(photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Shufersal Online is deepening its trading activities and is entering the online trading arena to offer thousands of products for sale from leading brands. This new shopping platform is called Shufersal Online Marketplace and is another way to increase competition.

Amazon and other American retail giants have operated in Israel, but their success has been limited. This new venture will enable Shufersal to shorten the supply chain to suppliers and lower prices. 

Customers can buy thousands of products by direct sale from various retailers. Items include clothes, shoes, jewelry and watches, sports equipment, games and toys, bags and luggage, furniture and home styling items, and school supplies.

The site is another step in expanding Shufersal Online activity to be the largest Israeli consumer site, which allows any business to open a digital store and be available for millions of potential customers with minimal effort and cost. 

Brands on the new site include Adidas, Nike, Calvin Klein, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Matzman Marutz, Speedo, Disney, Keter, Moden, Am Oved, etc.

Shufersal Deal branch in Jerusalem, May 16, 2012 (credit: URI LENZ/FLASH 90) Shufersal Deal branch in Jerusalem, May 16, 2012 (credit: URI LENZ/FLASH 90)

How much business does the platform create for Shufersal?

This platform accounts for a quarter of the company's annual sales turnover. Products are sent to the customer's home without a delivery fee. The tech platform on which it's based and the company's infrastructure is provided by Mirakl, a French company with expertise in this field.

Zvika Bayda, CEO of Shufersal Online, said that this new platform will be another important component of their activity and allow Shufersal to easily enter many additional areas of activity.

This platform joins Shufersal's core businesses which sell food, pharma and other non-food items and is expected to greatly increase profits. The platform will allow small and medium suppliers to sell directly to hundreds of thousands of customers on the leading online site in Israel and benefit from the size of the site. Shufersal will continue its efforts to provide the best customer experience, Bayda concluded.



