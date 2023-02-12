The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

56 US economists sign letter opposing Israeli judicial reform

Some in Israel's hi-tech sector fear that investors will be more reluctant to put their money in Israel if the judicial reforms are enacted.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 12, 2023 02:31

Updated: FEBRUARY 12, 2023 02:32
MARKET INFORMATION is displayed on a monitor at the New York Stock Exchange. The invasion of Ukraine and the intensification of international sanctions imposed on Russia are having a strong effect on world markets. (photo credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters)
MARKET INFORMATION is displayed on a monitor at the New York Stock Exchange. The invasion of Ukraine and the intensification of international sanctions imposed on Russia are having a strong effect on world markets.
(photo credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

56 economists at top universities in the United States warned in an open letter on Wednesday that the changes to Israel's judicial system proposed by the new government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would have negative consequences for the economy.

"Numerous Israeli economists, in an open letter that some of us joined, expressed concerns that such a reform would adversely affect the Israeli economy by weakening the rule of law and thereby moving Israel in the direction of Hungary and Poland," the letter read.

The letter noted that the signatories are winners of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences; Current or former Presidents of the American Economic Association, American Finance Association and/or the American Law and Economics Association; Recipients of the Fischer Black, John Bates Clark and/or BBVA Foundation prizes; Elected members of the National Academy of Sciences and/or the American Academy of Arts and Sciences; And/or people who formerly served as the World Bank Chief Economist, Chair of the Council of Economic Advisors or the International Monetary Fund Chief Economist.

"A strong and independent judiciary is a critical part of a system of checks and balances. Undermining it would be detrimental not only to democracy but also to economic prosperity and growth," the letter read.

Israeli hi-tech sector rallies against judicial reform

Tens of thousands of Israelis protest the government's judicial reform in Tel Aviv's Habima Square seen in this drone footage taken January 14, 2023 (credit: Amir Goldstein)Tens of thousands of Israelis protest the government's judicial reform in Tel Aviv's Habima Square seen in this drone footage taken January 14, 2023 (credit: Amir Goldstein)

The Jerusalem Post reported earlier this month that some in Israel's hi-tech sector fear that investors will be more reluctant to put their money in Israel if the judicial reforms are enacted.

“The fear is that if investors are unsure about Israel’s protection of the rule of law – including property rights and the ability to get to the court in the event of a dispute – they’ll be much more reluctant to invest,” Ben Rabinowitz, managing partner and founder of Israeli venture capital firm Amiti Ventures, told the Post.

“Businesses need checks and balances, and they need consistent rule of law. When a government has all the power, as an independent business you’re no longer protected or have that predictability you need.”

Zachy Hennessey contributed to this report.



Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu economy israel economy US Israel us israel relations Judicial Reform
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by