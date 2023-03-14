Lenovo announces new innovation center in Ben-Gurion Unviersity

Lenovo has announced the establishment of the Lenovo Cyber Innovation Center (LCIC) in collaboration with the Cyber Center of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, a leader in cyber research in Israel.

The center will focus on innovation based on Zero Trust Architecture in hardware and security above and below the operating system, and will also serve as a focal point for developing the next generation of security solutions.

LCIC will offer customers a laboratory for verifying security standards, and access to advanced knowledge and information exchange through a local training center.

The growth of the areas of attack alongside the increase in the sophistication of hackers and hacking tools against the computer systems of businesses, governments and consumers has led to an increase in the variety and severity of cyber threats.

According to the international report Data For Humanity by Lenovo from November 2022, information security is the main consideration of small, medium and large businesses in decisions regarding investment in digital transformation solutions.

Ben Gurion University of the Negev (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Threat monitoring and assessment, combined with research and reports from cyber professionals of LCIC, will provide effective and strategic responses.

Nima Nadav Bayati, director and general manager of commercial cyber security solutions at Lenovo, stated that information security is at the top of the priorities of chief information officers today.

A global center of innovation

The establishment of the cyber innovation center will enable Lenovo, he says, to create a global center of innovation in the field of security and direct access to the world's leading experts for the benefit of its customers.

The solutions to be developed at LCIC will be integrated into ThinkShield, Lenovo's portfolio of hardware, software and services solutions, with enhanced security features.

The comprehensive security basket includes advanced solutions, a platform and secure components, threat protection and information security, and security management tools that help protect critical business information.

"Ben-Gurion University is committed to its position as a leader in the field of cyber not only in Israel but also in the world, while applying the latest academic knowledge and research to real-world problems," said Prof. Yuval Elovitch, head of the Cyber Center at Ben-Gurion University.

"As part of the vision, we're determined to team up with leading companies that share our values and the desire to serve as an example for the industry through the pursuit of excellence and innovation in cyber."

Prof. Daniel Chaimovitz, BGU president added: "Establishment of the Lenovo lab at BGU testifies to our continued success in cooperation with key partners in the industry. The university's collaborations with industry are key in developing technologies and capabilities and are critical to strengthening the entire Negev."