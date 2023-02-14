The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
The Marcuses' donation to Ben Gurion University

The couple, who have now passed, invested $500 million into Ben Gurion University for their water technology - having never visited.

By KEN TOLTZ
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2023 01:03
Ben Gurion University of the Negev (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Gurion University of the Negev
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

An American-Jewish couple who fled Germany before the Holocaust amassed a fortune and left it all to an Israeli university is the subject of a documentary premiering this week in the US.

The film, Who Are the Marcuses? makes its international premiere this week at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

In it, two Israeli filmmakers tell the unlikely story of how the late Dr. Howard and Lottie Marcus endowed Ben-Gurion University of the Negev with half a billion dollars.

Marcuses' history

Neither of the Marcuses had family in Israel, they visited the country only once, and they had no personal ties with BGU. However, according to Hollywood-based Israeli filmmakers Matthew Mishory and Golan Friedman, the couple was motivated by the university’s role in researching, developing and leading creation of water technologies necessary for the very survival of millions throughout the region, and the concept of Israel-developed technology becoming a force for regional cross-border cooperation, leading to peaceful coexistence.

In the Marcuses’ vision, Israel, Israeli academics, students and entrepreneurs can live the example of providing light unto the nations to manage scarce water resources necessary for survival.

HOWARD MARCUS, who died in 2014, and Lottie Marcus, who died in 2015, left a $500 million gift to establish a permanent endowment at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. (credit: AMERICANS FOR BEN-GURION UNIVERSITY) HOWARD MARCUS, who died in 2014, and Lottie Marcus, who died in 2015, left a $500 million gift to establish a permanent endowment at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. (credit: AMERICANS FOR BEN-GURION UNIVERSITY)

“We see how philanthropy itself can be a transformative force in the world,” said Mishory. “This gift was the pretext to tell the story of Israel and about water and the power of environmental technology to solve or at least address real world problems.”

“And there’s no way to really tell that story in a complete way, in a deep way, without explaining, what is the story of Israel? What is Israel about? What is the Israel project about?” added Friedman.

Mishory and Friedman present a narrative that ties together the Marcuses’ values and gift with the vision of Israel’s founder, David Ben-Gurion, to make the Negev flourish.

They include interviews with Dr. Daniel Gordis, Dr. Micah Goodman, Seth Siegel (water expert), several BGU professors and water technology entrepreneurs, and President Isaac Herzog.

Another major player in the film is Daniel Chamovitz, president of BGU, who has the discretion to guide and employ the single largest charitable contribution from an individual in Israel’s history.

Chamovitz, a born American, adopted Israel as his home after a junior year study abroad program at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and through a successful academic career was recruited to the presidency of BGU just as the Marcuses’ funds arrived.

The undisputed world champion of investing and philanthropy, Warren Buffet, is interviewed in his Omaha, Nebraska, conference room. Buffet personally pitched the Marcuses back in the early 1960s to become initial investors of his investment management practice. Viewers will have to watch the film to clearly see divine intervention was at play which brought them both together, resulting in an investment account valued at $500 million from an initial investment of $60,000.

The Marcuses had made a written commitment to leave their entire estate to BGU in 2007 without disclosing the value. By the time it was granted upon their deaths, the amount had more than doubled to $500m.

Mishory and Friedman were chosen to make the film by a committee appointed by Americans for BGU president Doug Seserman, who also recruited Aspen-based artist, actor and filmmaker Mark Bennett to serve as executive producer.

According to Seserman, “the real hero of the story is [the Marcuses’ daughter] Ellen Marcus, who gave her parents the blessing to do what they considered the right thing and give their estate to BGU with discretion to manage it by the BGU president.”

Throughout the film, it becomes clear the Marcuses felt they were custodians of this money, as though it wasn’t theirs to spend on themselves. Passing it along so a great university could steward it was the ultimate love of Israel.

Who Are the Marcuses? will be seen at Israel’s cinematheque theaters this spring and summer, at various American film festivals, including the UN’s World Water Film Festival, and streaming arrangements are still under way.



