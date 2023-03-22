The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli gov't approved an 'Israel-bluff' budget, Liberman says

The head of Yisrael Beytenu strongly criticizes the budget, says Netanyahu is under pressure.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: MARCH 22, 2023 16:39
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Former finance minister Avigdor Liberman told Maariv earlier this month that, in his opinion, the recently approved budget is a bluff.

The tax revenue forecast is unrealistic, according to him. From 1996, Liberman sat in every government meeting and made sure that votes weren't being unrepresented.

According to him, the Treasury doesn't know what the budget outline is. Various ministers talk about free education for children below age three, but they don't have a plan, he claims. They just say it will be fine, but he doesn't understand how those at the Treasury's top professional level agreed to this move. Each minister can only guess what the budget is for each ministry.

Liberman: Tech program disappeared from budget

Discussing what bothers him about the budget, Liberman said that when he was the finance minister, he planned to approve a national program for artificial intelligence for five years and budget a billion shekels each year. This section disappeared from the budget.

The cost of living also disappeared from the budget, he claims. In the meantime, at least NIS 2.5 billion is being transferred to ultra-Orthodox institutions where only Talmud is studied and kids don't learn English, math or science.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly government conference at the PM's office in Jerusalem on January 22, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly government conference at the PM's office in Jerusalem on January 22, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Liberman also stated that from what he hears, Netanyahu has personally called each credit rating company because he's under pressure. Netanyahu is begging for his life, he said. With the current economic conditions, the downgrade will happen.

Liberman added that all signs point to the government shaking. He added that the government is currently running like a carnival that hasn't yet ended. He hopes the government collapses as soon as possible.

Six terms as PM is enough, Liberman says

On Netanyahu's political future and whether a plea deal is possible, Liberman said that what's happening with Netanyahu now is truly a disgrace. Six terms as prime minister are enough. He must take responsibility, Liberman stated, and for the sake of the country go without any conditions, even without a plea deal. He is killing the country.

In a personal appeal to Netanyahu, Liberman says that if Netanyahu ever wants to make a decision for the good of the country, he must resign immediately. He and his family are shameful and detached. At the height of security tensions and the demonstrations, Netanyahu mobilized coalition members to take care of his wife's housing, make-up and hairstyle expenses.



