Knesset holds session to approve state funding for both of Netanyahu's private homes

Shouting matches broke out almost immediately as opposition MKs charged the committee for not caring about the cost of living crisis faced by millions of Israelis.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: FEBRUARY 22, 2023 10:21
Head of the Finance committee MK Moshe Gafni leads a Finance committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 17, 2023. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Head of the Finance committee MK Moshe Gafni leads a Finance committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 17, 2023.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The Knesset Finance Committee held a session on Wednesday morning to approve Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to fund both of his private homes – on Azza Street in Jerusalem and in Caesarea – at the state's expense.

The law says that the state finances the expenses of the official residence in Jerusalem, as well as the prime minister's private residence outside of Jerusalem. The official residence is currently under renovation, and Netanyahu's representatives requested in the committee that the house on Azza Street count as the official Jerusalem residence.

Channel 12 reported on Wednesday that the prime minister's office directed the Likud's MKs to attend the session in order to show support for Netanyahu.

Shouting matches broke out almost immediately as opposition MKs charged the committee's members of giving state funding to Netanyahu, a multi-millionaire, while other citizens were dealing with high costs of living.

During Prime Minister Naftali Bennet's tenure between June 2021 and June 2022, the opposition falsely charged that he had used NIS 50 million of state funds in order to carry out private renovations in his Ra'anana home, where he was living due to renovations in the official residence at Balfour Street. 



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset cost of living in israel israel economy Balfour
