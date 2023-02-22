The Knesset Finance Committee held a session on Wednesday morning to approve Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to fund both of his private homes – on Azza Street in Jerusalem and in Caesarea – at the state's expense.

The law says that the state finances the expenses of the official residence in Jerusalem, as well as the prime minister's private residence outside of Jerusalem. The official residence is currently under renovation, and Netanyahu's representatives requested in the committee that the house on Azza Street count as the official Jerusalem residence.

Channel 12 reported on Wednesday that the prime minister's office directed the Likud's MKs to attend the session in order to show support for Netanyahu.

Shouting matches broke out almost immediately as opposition MKs charged the committee's members of giving state funding to Netanyahu, a multi-millionaire, while other citizens were dealing with high costs of living.

During Prime Minister Naftali Bennet's tenure between June 2021 and June 2022, the opposition falsely charged that he had used NIS 50 million of state funds in order to carry out private renovations in his Ra'anana home, where he was living due to renovations in the official residence at Balfour Street.