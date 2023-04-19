Shake Shack is coming to Israel, to launch Tel Aviv restaurant next year

Shake Shack is on the menu for Israel. The fast-food joint announced Wednesday they are launching next year in Tel Aviv.

The expansion is a partnership between Harel Wizel, the CEO of Fox Group, a fashion and lifestyle retail group with thousands of worldwide stores, and Yarzin Sella Group, which owns and manages over 30 restaurants and high-end corporate dining services in seven countries.

"We're thrilled to bring the iconic Shake Shack experience to Israel and share our passion for high-quality ingredients, hospitality, and community," Wizel said in a statement. "We will secure access to the best locations all around the country, ensuring that we can bring the Shake Shack experience to as many people as possible. Together, we're committed to creating a memorable Shake Shack experience for all our guests."

Added Yuval Sella, chairman of Yarzin Sella Group: "I am thrilled that together with Harel Wizel, we will be bringing Shake Shack to Israel. We are honored to bring this beloved American brand to our local market and provide our guests with the same exceptional quality and experience that Shake Shack is known for worldwide. This is an exciting milestone for our company, and we look forward to sharing the joy of Shake Shack with the people of Israel. Shake Shack has long been a brand that I have admired, and after getting to know the amazing people behind it, I am even prouder and more excited to bring it to Israel."

What is the Shack serving?

According to the announcement, Israelis can expect the menu to feature Shack's signature items including the ShackBurger, classic crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard ice cream and alcoholic drinks including beer and wine. ShakeShack is not kosher.

The first Shack opened in 2004 in New York City. Since, the company has expanded to over 450 locations, including over 295 in 32 the US and more than 150 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Istanbul, Dubai and more.