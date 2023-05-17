Nine West opens a new branch in Ofer Kiryon Mall

The international brand Nine West is opening a flagship branch this week in the Ofer Kiryon Mall, part of the Ofer Shopping Malls Group, with an estimated investment of NIS 600,000.

Nine West is an international fashion brand specializing in women’s footwear and accessories, which was founded in New York in 1978 and has since been distributed in about 80 countries around the globe. In 1999, the Brill Group (which owns brands such as Gali, Timberland, Lee Cooper, Nautica and Emporium) acquired the franchise for the chain in Israel and since then has opened 31 branches nationwide.

What will be on offer?

The new branch will offer the new summer collection: which includes a wide variety of shoes and bags for women, including sandals, high heels, sneakers, sports shoes, moccasins, flip-flops, designer bags and wallets, at prices ranging from NIS 350-1,000.

According to Almog Sharabi, head of the Nine West brand in Israel: “We have made a decision for the overall expansion of the Nine West brand in Israel, which is on a constant growth trend, in accordance with the global brand strategy with the desire to continue to give customers an international luxury shopping experience with an emphasis on personal service.

“We decided to open a flagship store for the residents of the north of the country, and we chose the Ofer Kiryon mall, which is considered the leading and largest in the North, which is visited from all over the region.”

The launch of the branch will be held for the general public on Thursday, June 1 at 5 p.m., on the Ofer Avenue floor.