The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

Wolt adds two-shekel fee to deliveries under NIS 250

The company said the new fee is necessary to keep improving its service for the customers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 17, 2023 17:32
WOLT FOOD delivery drivers in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
WOLT FOOD delivery drivers in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Wolt delivery service will be adding a two-shekel "operation fee" to orders, the company announced on Wednesday.

This fee will now be added to orders that are below NIS 250 and not being picked up by the customer.

The company said that the price of operating the company has risen globally and that the extra fee is being activated in every country where the company works.

"The operation fee is intended for the development of our technological product," said Wolt. "It's so that we can continue to upgrade the service experience at Wolt."

A courier working with Wolt, a meal delivery app service, rides a scooter as he delivers an order from a restaurant, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 9, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN) A courier working with Wolt, a meal delivery app service, rides a scooter as he delivers an order from a restaurant, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 9, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Wolt steadily expanding worldwide

Wolt has been expanding over the past few years, both in Israel where it expanded deliveries to 17 new towns in May and worldwide as the company announced it was making its way to Iceland on Sunday. 



Tags food Money delivery Wolt
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by