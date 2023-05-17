Wolt adds two-shekel fee to deliveries under NIS 250

Wolt delivery service will be adding a two-shekel "operation fee" to orders, the company announced on Wednesday.

This fee will now be added to orders that are below NIS 250 and not being picked up by the customer.

The company said that the price of operating the company has risen globally and that the extra fee is being activated in every country where the company works.

"The operation fee is intended for the development of our technological product," said Wolt. "It's so that we can continue to upgrade the service experience at Wolt."

A courier working with Wolt, a meal delivery app service, rides a scooter as he delivers an order from a restaurant, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 9, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Wolt steadily expanding worldwide

Wolt has been expanding over the past few years, both in Israel where it expanded deliveries to 17 new towns in May and worldwide as the company announced it was making its way to Iceland on Sunday.