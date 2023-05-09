Barilla, Wolt team up for Shavuot deliveries in Israel

Ahead of Shavuot, delivery service Market Wolt will offer Barilla brand boxes nationwide for the first time.

Consumers will be able to purchase, starting May 8, through the Market Wolt delivery app, a high-quality box of Barilla products that includes a variety of different pastas and sauces, including lasagna, mafaldine, farfalle and Pomodoro sauce.

The case is worth NIS 71.60, and on the occasion of Shavuot, it will be offered at a special price of NIS 49.90. Also, the customers will receive home delivery within half an hour.

A significant step for Market Wolt in Israel

For Market Wolt, this is a significant step that is the continuation of the expansion of activity with food brands, and whose main activity today is deliveries from retailers and restaurants. Market Wolt has 10 branches in central locations nationwide.

According to Omer Yigal, brand manager of Barilla Israel: “As a leading pasta brand in Israel, we decided to be the first in the field to offer Wolt services, with a high-quality and unique package for Shavuot, which was specially designed for the Wolt app. This is a perfect solution for many families, especially for the 11th-hour people who always leave things to the last minute.”