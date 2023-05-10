The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Wolt Israel expands food-delivery services to 17 new towns nationwide

The 17 localities now serviced by Wolt span the Petah Tikva and Netanya areas and will let residents order from hundreds of restaurants and businesses.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 10, 2023 21:58
A Wolt courier scooting toward a hungry Haifa resident. (photo credit: Wolt Israel PR)
(photo credit: Wolt Israel PR)

The food delivery service Wolt has expanded its presence in Israel once again, now adding 17 new localities to its area of operations.

These 17 localities span the Petah Tikva and Netanya areas and will let residents order from hundreds of restaurants and businesses.

Where has Wolt spread to in Israel?

The new locations Wolt will now service include, but are not limited to:

  • Shoham
  • Airport City
  • Kfar Vitkin
  • Beit Yannai
  • Kfar Monash
  • Givat Shapira
  • Beit Arif
  • Hofit
  • Beit Nehemia
  • Beit Aharon
  • Barkat
  • Tirat Yehuda
  • Ha'ogen
  • Havatzelet Hasharon

Residents of all these places will be able to expect immediate delivery within about half an hour.

Wolt delivery. (credit: PR)Wolt delivery. (credit: PR)

"Our operations in the Petah Tikva and Netanya areas are on a constant upward trend with thousands of customers and hundreds of restaurants, stores and couriers joining the platform."

Hadas Wegman

"We received requests from residents who also wanted to benefit from immediate deliveries and the excellent service we offer," Wolt Israel expansion manager Hadas Wegman said in a statement.

Founded in Finland in 2014, Wolt is now a food delivery empire spanning 23 countries. 

First arriving in Israel with its launch in Tel Aviv in 2018, the company expanded its service to Jerusalem in 2021 and has since spread throughout the country.



