Finance Ministry officials 'like sheep' under Smotrich - former D-G

Ram Belinkov, former director-general of the Finance Ministry under former finance minister Avigdor Liberman, sharply criticized Finance Ministry officials recently, saying that most of them are silent like a flock of sheep.

At the farewell ceremony for Shira Greenberg, the chief economist at the Finance Ministry, an unusual incident happened when Belinkov attacked senior officials of the ministry with blunt words.

Farewell ceremonies for senior officials are usually dignified events that include farewell words and wishes for success, but at the Finance Ministry, which keeps producing interesting headlines under Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich something unusual happened during the farewell for Greenberg when Belinkov was invited to deliver congratulatory words to the economist who served part of her tenure under him.

Belinkov complimented her, saying that she was the only one who spoke up when everyone else was silent together, like a flock of sheep.

Belinkov was referring not only to those who dared to speak, but also to her fellow senior officials in the Finance Ministry who preferred to remain silent in public, despite those in closed conversations who leveled harsh criticism at Smotrich and the way he handled various issues, including the budget.

Religious Zionist party head MK Bezalel Smotrich speaks at the plenium hall during memorial ceremony marking 27 years since the assassination of former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on November 6, 2022 (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

Deputy finance minister: Belinkov is disrespectful

MK Michal Waldiger, the Deputy Finance Minister who was at the ceremony left in protest and said: "It's impossible that this man would disrespect professionals like that."

Note that Greenberg was one of the few people unafraid to issue clear and unequivocal warnings regarding how the legal reform initiatives could harm the Israeli economy. Last week, a study was published showing that rewarding men who study in kollel for refusing to work and for many Hareidi schools for avoiding core studies, will perpetuate problems for generations.

Belinkov didn't stop with the implied criticism of senior finance officials and also attacked the political echelon, saying that some leaders worship in ignorance.

In doing so, Belinkov continued the sharp and blunt line recently taken by Liberman, who appointed him. Liberman has harshly criticized the government and especially its economic policy regarding the 2023-2024 budget.