Smotrich will lead renewed merger with Ben-Gvir, MK says

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir will back MK Bezalel Smotrich as leader of the Religious Zionist Party if the two decide to merge, MK Michal Waldiger said to The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

The far-right party officially split into two on Sunday after Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit faction broke away from Bezalel Smotrich’s Ichud Leumi.

Ben-Gvir’s move was described as purely technical, so as to give him a seat in the Elections Committee. The committee is responsible for overseeing the election preparations and processes and deciding any disputes. Each party has a representative on the committee and the Religious Zionist Party now effectively has two.

var _isHostNameDev_body1 = window.location.hostname == "devdesktopcore.jpost.com";var _isHostNameStg_body1 = window.location.hostname == "stgdesktopcore.jpost.com";if(_isHostNameDev_body1 || _isHostNameStg_body1){console.log("Body1. HostName isDev or isStg");if(catID == 2){cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}}else{console.log("Body1. Production");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b'}).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY. CatId is:"+catID);var _isHostNameDev_body2 = window.location.hostname == "devdesktopcore.jpost.com";var _isHostNameStg_body2 = window.location.hostname == "stgdesktopcore.jpost.com";if(_isHostNameDev_body2 || _isHostNameStg_body2){console.log("Body2. HostName isDev or isStg");if(catID == 69){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }}else{console.log("Body2. Production");if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }}

However, Ben-Gvir grew in popularity during the past year and he may attempt to renegotiate the terms of a new merger with Smotrich. On one hand, Ben-Gvir’s popularity could give the party a boost. On the other hand, however, his prominence will serve as fuel in the center-left parties’ campaigns and may galvanize their voters to act in order to stop him from becoming a minister in the next government.

Religious Zionist Party primary

The Religious Zionist Party will be holding its first primary on August 23 and 20,000 people have registered so far, according to Waldiger.

Michal Waldiger, No. 2 on the Religious Zionist List attends preparations for the new Knesset on April 5. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The party, including Ben-Gvir, is united behind Smotrich, Waldiger said. She invited Ben-Gvir and even Yamina head Ayelet Shaked to join the party’s primary election for its Knesset list.

Yamina has been polling around the election threshold and it may choose to merge with a party at a later point.

“Ayelet showed us over the past year which bloc she belongs to,” Waldiger said. “I wouldn’t throw my lot in with Yamina. We saw how they zigzagged, how they broke their word. We are looking for people who keep their word.”

Despite this, as long as Shaked committed to the party’s basic principles. she would be able to join, Waldiger said.

The party is aiming for a number of seats in double figures and for a right-wing coalition of some 64 MKs to ensure that it remains stable, she said.

No joining with Ra'am

The party would not join a government with Ra’am, and while their refusal led to the other side forming a government in the previous round, now their electorate is thanking them for making the right move, Waldiger added.

Waldiger claimed that the Religious Zionist Party served as exemplary parliamentarians over the past year. She cited a recent index published by the public-owned media outlet Shakuf that rated both her and Ben-Gvir as being amongst the top 10 MKs in utilizing parliamentary tools.

Championing mental health

The issue that Waldiger championed in the Knesset was mental health. One of her close relatives became a drug addict and also suffered from schizophrenia. The welfare and health systems couldn’t handle both at the same time and this relative fell through the cracks.

Along with two other families, Waldiger founded a nonprofit called “Emunatcha,” literally “your belief.” It is also an acronym in Hebrew for “organization of families of patients with double illnesses,” aimed specifically at assisting people who suffer from both mental disorders and addictions.

Once she arrived in the Knesset, she realized that the Israeli system was not designed to coordinate between the medical and social care of mental health patients and that it required systemic change.

The OECD average for the percentage of investment in mental health out of the general health budget is between 8-12%, while in Israel it is only 4-5%, Waldiger explained.

Waldiger found allies in a variety of different parties, including Labor MK Efrat Rayten, who chaired the Knesset’s Labor, Welfare and Health Committee. The cooperation between the two led to the addition of a clause in the Disabilities Law, which passed last Wednesday. An existing law says that people with over 40% mental health disability are eligible to enter a community-based rehabilitation program run by the Health Ministry.

The new Disabilities Law offered people with special needs the same type of program, but one that is run by the Welfare Ministry. Waldiger insisted on a clause under which those who have two mental conditions at once – for example, someone with both autism and schizophrenia – are included in the law, to ensure that they do not fall between the cracks.