8 out of 10 working women risk losing their jobs to artificial intelligence

A study reveals that 8 out of 10 working women face higher job loss risks due to the rise of artificial intelligence compared to 6 out of 10 men.

By WALLA!
Published: JULY 1, 2023 01:59
Is AI putting your job at risk? (photo credit: PEXELS)
A staggering eight out of 10 working women are at risk of losing their jobs due to the transition to the use of artificial intelligence technologies, a study conducted at the University of North Carolina has revealed.

In comparison, the risk for men stands at around 6 out of 10 employees (58%), and this discrepancy can be attributed to the differing distribution of professions between genders.

The study identifies certain professions that are particularly vulnerable to job loss, including accounting, secretarial office positions, as well as education, training, community, and social services. These fields - traditionally associated with women - face a higher risk due to their compatibility with AI systems.

Julia Polk, Chief Economist of the job search platform ZipRecruiter, warns that the introduction of AI technologies may hinder the progress made in increasing women's participation in the labor market. The fear is that this transition could temporarily reverse the trend and potentially impede further advancements.

While AI adoption may result in job losses for some, it also presents numerous new employment opportunities for everyone. The gender disparities highlighted in the study can be attributed to the varying composition of professions.

Office-based jobs, which are more easily replaceable by AI systems, are predominantly held by women. In contrast, occupations involving physical tasks are less susceptible to automation. Although women's representation in these fields has increased in recent years, they still remain largely male-dominated.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the proportion of working women aged 25 to 54 in the United States had reached a historic high of 77%. However, the outbreak and subsequent layoffs disproportionately affected women, leading to a decline in their share to 73.5%.

While there has been a partial recovery since then, the rise of AI now threatens to hinder progress once again. To mitigate this risk, workers need to focus on enhancing the unique value they bring to their roles.



