Men in Israeli hi-tech make 30% more than women - survey

The data shows that the wage gaps in Israel's hi-tech are industry-wide, spanning positions of all levels and aspects of the sector.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 7, 2023 18:31
Men in Israel's hi-tech make on average 30% more than women (illustrative).
The gender wage gap between men and women in Israeli hi-tech currently stands at 30%, and only 3% of CEOs in the industry are women, newly published data revealed ahead of the Mind the Gap conference that will take place later in June.

The findings were published by the company Compete ahead of the conference, which will focus on the gender gap in the hi-tech sector.

How much more do men get paid than women in Israeli hi-tech?

The presence of a wage gap itself is fairly consistent across the board, but the exact number varies.

For example, consider the role of a mid-level backend programmer. A man might earn an average salary of NIS 35,000. A woman in the same position, though, might make just NIS 31,000. A senior full-stack developer could earn around NIS 36,000 if they're a man. A woman, though, could make just NIS 34,000.

Illustration photo of the new 100 Israeli Shekel bill. December 31, 2017. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90) Illustration photo of the new 100 Israeli Shekel bill. December 31, 2017. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

Further, male senior project managers could have salaries of around NIS 31,000. Despite having the same job though, women in that post would end up earning just around NIS 27,000.

But it isn't just the companies setting these wages for their employees. Sometimes, women in Israeli hi-tech have such high positions that they set their own salaries. Despite this, even in these cases, women still earn less than men.

All of this comes despite women on average showing higher levels of loyalty than men, tending to stay in the same job 12% longer than male workers.

More information will be presented at the conference, which is set to convene on June 22.

This isn't the first report on the state of women in Israeli hi-tech.

A report in January from the Power in Diversity initiative, which is helping organize the Mind the Gap conference, found that women make up just 34% of the hi-tech workforce. 

According to this report, women hold 24% of jobs in management roles, representing an increase of 6% from 2021.

However, women have also been rising in prominence in hi-tech over the past decade. Now, many major start-ups and corporations have women on their executive teams in some capacity. However, the gender wage gap still remains an issue.



