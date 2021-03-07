The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Int'l Women's Day: COVID reveals gender inequality in Israeli job market

"The coronavirus pandemic revealed gender inequality that has defined the Israeli job market since before the crisis."

By EVE YOUNG  
MARCH 7, 2021 13:19
Gender pay gap representation, 15 April 2018. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Gender pay gap representation, 15 April 2018.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The coronavirus pandemic exposed gender inequality in the Israeli economy that existed before the pandemic, according to Israel's Employment Service, which released a report Sunday to mark International Women's Day.
The study focused on the effect of the pandemic on women in Israel's workforce and found that women make up the majority of those registering for unemployment and were more dependent on Israel's business cycles.
"The coronavirus pandemic revealed gender inequality that has defined the Israeli job market since before the crisis," said Employment Services CEO Rami Graor.
"The statistics from the study highlight the repercussions of pay gaps between men and women and the differences in fields of work. We must strive to close gender gaps in the workforce."
Now that the economy is opening back up - on Sunday restaurants, event halls and the airport reopened - Graor said that the Employment Service has plans to develop aid for women in the workforce. 
During the pandemic, women were the majority of those who registered as unemployed, representing between 52.5 and 58 percent of those registered. The numbers showed the dependence of women on the business cycle, according to Israel's Employment Service, who stated that during lockdowns, the number of unemployed women rose, while between lockdowns, it was similar to the number of unemployed men. 
There are two primary causes for women's higher rates of unemployment during lockdowns and dependence on Israel's coronavirus lockdown prompted business cycles, according to the service. The first cause is that women fill the majority of positions in fields more heavily impacted by lockdowns, such as education and sales. 
The second cause is that, as schools closed for lockdowns, in many cases women were forced to stay at home with their children. This reflects a financial choice for families which often choose to have the partner with the lower salary stay home, according to the Employment Services. 
In the Arab sector, men constituted a higher percentage of those registering as unemployed, which reflects their higher proportion in the workforce, according to the Employment Services.


Tags women gender equality in israel israeli women Gender
