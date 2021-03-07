Int'l Women's Day: COVID reveals gender inequality in Israeli job market

"The coronavirus pandemic revealed gender inequality that has defined the Israeli job market since before the crisis," said Employment Services CEO Rami Graor.

"The statistics from the study highlight the repercussions of pay gaps between men and women and the differences in fields of work. We must strive to close gender gaps in the workforce."

Now that the economy is opening back up - on Sunday restaurants, event halls and the airport reopened - Graor said that the Employment Service has plans to develop aid for women in the workforce.

During the pandemic, women were the majority of those who registered as unemployed, representing between 52.5 and 58 percent of those registered. The numbers showed the dependence of women on the business cycle, according to Israel's Employment Service, who stated that during lockdowns, the number of unemployed women rose, while between lockdowns, it was similar to the number of unemployed men.

There are two primary causes for women's higher rates of unemployment during lockdowns and dependence on Israel's coronavirus lockdown prompted business cycles, according to the service. The first cause is that women fill the majority of positions in fields more heavily impacted by lockdowns, such as education and sales.

The second cause is that, as schools closed for lockdowns, in many cases women were forced to stay at home with their children. This reflects a financial choice for families which often choose to have the partner with the lower salary stay home, according to the Employment Services.

In the Arab sector, men constituted a higher percentage of those registering as unemployed, which reflects their higher proportion in the workforce, according to the Employment Services.