Israeli trial shows better milk quality in cows without antibiotics

Mileutis has developed a therapy to treat udder inflammation in cows without antibiotics.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 8, 2023 14:17
Illustrative image of a dairy cow. (photo credit: RAWPIXEL)
Israeli biopharmaceutical firm Mileutis said on Tuesday that results from a clinical trial showed that its non-antibiotic substitute to treat infections in cows boosted milk quality in dairy cows.

Mileutis conducted a trial in seven Israeli dairy farms along with Strauss Health, which is partly owned by France's Danone DANO.PA. The trial of more than 500 dairy cows was carried out at farms that provide milk to two of Israel's largest dairy suppliers - Strauss STRS.TA and Tnuva, owned by China's Bright Food and Dairy Co 600597.SS.

The company, founded in 2004, has developed a therapy to treat udder inflammation in cows without antibiotics that it said would reduce health risks to humans.

How much does a lack of antibiotics improve milk?

It said that milk derived from cows treated with its non-antibiotic, non-hormonal therapy showed a 7.2% increase in protein content, a 4% rise in fat content and a 8.6% gain in milk yield per cow over 305 days.

"Beyond an increase in the yield and welfare of cows, the improved profitability of dairy farmers can impact milk prices and benefit the broader consumer market while meeting growing global demand," said Mileutis CEO David Javier Iscovich.

Milk, with a sign reading 'the milk is limited to 2 cartons per customer,' is seen in a Jerusalem supermarket on March 22, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Milk, with a sign reading 'the milk is limited to 2 cartons per customer,' is seen in a Jerusalem supermarket on March 22, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"Consumers can anticipate a future where they will enjoy better milk, produced by healthier cows, and with superior nutritional values."



