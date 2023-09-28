Jerusalem Post
Tesla sued by US agency over alleged harassment of Black factory workers

Tesla has failed to investigate complaints of racist conduct and has fired or otherwise retaliated against workers who report harassment, the EEOC said in the lawsuit.

By REUTERS
Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. (photo credit: Patrick Pleul/Pool/REUTERS)
A US civil rights agency sued Tesla Inc on Thursday, claiming the electric carmaker has tolerated severe harassment of Black employees at its flagship Fremont, California, assembly plant.

The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said in the lawsuit filed in California federal court that from 2015 to the present, Black workers at the Tesla plant have routinely been subjected to racist slurs and graffiti, including swastikas and nooses.

Tesla's legal troubles

Tesla has failed to investigate complaints of racist conduct and has fired or otherwise retaliated against workers who report harassment, the EEOC said in the lawsuit.

Tesla is already facing several race discrimination lawsuits that make similar claims, including a class action by workers at the Fremont plant and a lawsuit by a California civil rights agency. The company has denied wrongdoing in those cases.

