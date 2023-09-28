Tesla sued by US agency over alleged harassment of Black factory workers

A US civil rights agency sued Tesla Inc on Thursday, claiming the electric carmaker has tolerated severe harassment of Black employees at its flagship Fremont, California, assembly plant.

The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said in the lawsuit filed in California federal court that from 2015 to the present, Black workers at the Tesla plant have routinely been subjected to racist slurs and graffiti, including swastikas and nooses.

Tesla's legal troubles

Tesla has failed to investigate complaints of racist conduct and has fired or otherwise retaliated against workers who report harassment, the EEOC said in the lawsuit.