Lauder Center holds job fair for residents of Israel's north

Hundreds of northern residents and more than twenty companies participated in a major job fair held at Beit Gabriel on the Sea of Galilee, in cooperation with the Lauder Center for the Advancement of Employment in the Galilee, Achim Youth Israel Operations Center, and Jewish National Fund- USA.

Among the employers who took part in the fair were Elbit, Rafael, Strauss, Shamir Optics, Tikshoov, Keter, SCD, Kimberly Clark, Amiad Water Systems, Tnuva, Manpower North, Flextronics Maavarim Ba-emek. Participants in the event enjoyed a special lecture by Israeli artist Lior Kalfon.

Avi Balashnikov, Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Lauder Employment Center for the Advancement of Employment of the Negev and Galilee said: “The Lauder Centers for the Advancement of Employment, founded by the President of the World Jewish Congress, philanthropist Ronald Lauder, have helped thousands of students and graduates of academic institutions in the Negev and Galilee in their first steps in the world of employment." A job fair held by the Lauder Center for the Advancement of Employment in the Galilee. (credit: Lauder Center for the Advancement of Employment in the Galilee)

"The Lauder Centers in the Galilee and the Negev curate extensive knowledge and expertise in creating opportunities for quality employment. The Galilee Center, which participated in the employment fair in Tiberias, operates from the worldview that quality employment in the Galilee, which promotes the quality of life in the region, will enable more Israelis to make it their home.”