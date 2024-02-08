IAI's unpaid media exposure, matches 2022 total in second half of 2023

IAI data for the end of 2023 revealed that IAI compared the value of unpaid media exposure in the second half of 2023 to the total value of exposure in 2022. The value of the exposure of editorial content in the aforementioned period soared to more than 16 million NIS, while the value of the entire exposure last year was 17 million NIS, according to data from the Yifat Group. (credit: IAI)

Over the past year, a new VP of External Relations and a Spokesperson have been appointed. At the end of June 2023, Shay Gal won the tender for the position of VP, in the framework of a committee headed by the company's CEO, Boaz Levy, who in turn appointed Anna Nemkov as the company's spokesperson.

Gal previously served as Chief of Staff to IAI Chairman and former Defense Minister Amir Peretz, and worked as his spokesman and advisor on government affairs in his capacity as Minister of Economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, and as Head of the Knesset Government at the Forum of the Self-Employed of the Histadrut.

Anna Nemkov: Company's spokerperson (credit: IAI)

Gal expanded IAI's External Relations organization, including appointing Anna Nemkov as the company's spokesperson, after she served in a number of positions in the Knesset and the government, after which she moved to France and returned to Israel for this position. Gal also appointed Adv. Shira Geffen of Meitar Law Offices as Director of Government Relations, and Ravid Azoulay-David, former spokeswoman for the Yehud Municipality, as spokeswoman for the company.