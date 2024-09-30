Azerbaijani president visits IAI booth at ADEX 2024

Baku, Azerbaijan, and Manila, Philippines – Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) recently participated in two of the world’s most prominent defense exhibitions: ADEX 2024 in Azerbaijan and ADAS 2024 in the Philippines, showcasing its cutting-edge systems in air defense, radars, electronic warfare, UAVs, precision munitions, and more.

During the ADEX 2024 exhibition, Azerbaijan's President, Ilham Aliyev, visited IAI’s booth, led by the company's CEO, Boaz Levy. The visit highlighted the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and IAI and underscored the commitment to continue developing advanced technologies for a variety of modern battlefield applications. Among the systems presented were a satellite developed in collaboration with Azercosmos, the Azerbaijan Space Agency, the precision missile system LORA, the BARAK air defense system, and the Blue Spier 5 naval missiles for coastal protection and maritime warfare. The visit exemplified IAI’s mission to enhance the defensive and offensive capabilities of its global partners in diverse combat scenarios. (credit: IAI)

Philippine Chief of Staff Visits the Company's Booth at ADAS Exhibition in the Philippines

Meanwhile, at the ADAS exhibition in Manila, Philippines, Philippine Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner visited IAI’s booth. Led by Maxim Zamir, VP of Marketing for Asia and Africa, Shay Gal, VP of External Relations, and Yair Katz, General Secretary of IAI’s Employees Union, Brawner expressed keen interest in IAI’s air defense systems, radars, and projects related to coastal and land defense. Earlier this week, IAI inaugurated a local office in the Philippines, headed by RLM, which will serve as IAI’s official representative in the country, aiming to strengthen cooperation with government agencies, local companies, and academic institutions.

In recent years, IAI has expanded its operations in the Philippine market, increasing its investments there, with a focus on the broader Asian market and the Philippines in particular. IAI views its activities in the Philippines as an opportunity to achieve significant milestones that will serve as a growth engine for the country and the region over the long term.

This article was written in cooperation with Israel Aerospace Industries