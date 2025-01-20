IBM partners with L'Oréal, builds AI model to find sustainable cosmetics solutions

Multinational technological company IBM is partnering with cosmetics giant L'Oréal to develop an AI model with the goal of finding sustainable cosmetics solutions, the companies announced earlier this week.

The collaboration will combine L’Oréal’s long-standing expertise in cosmetic science with IBM’s AI technologies to accelerate scientific discoveries and innovative ecological solutions.

The two companies aim to collaborate to unlock the potential of sustainable raw materials and energy-efficient processes for producing environmentally friendly cosmetics.

The collaboration will develop a first-of-its-kind AI model that will significantly expand the capabilities of L’Oréal’s 4,000-person R&D team to achieve maximum quality and satisfaction across all of their products in every region of the world.

What will the AI model do?

The AI model will use a large amount of data from algorithms, as well as chemical and organic data, to accelerate the discovery of new formulas, components, and efficient and cost-effective processes for large-scale product manufacturing.

“As part of our Digital Transformation Program, this partnership will extend the speed and scale of our innovation and reformulation pipeline, with products always reaching higher standards of inclusivity, sustainability, and personalization,” said Stéphane Ortiz, Head of Innovation Métiers and Product Development at L'Oréal Research & Innovation.

“This collaboration is a truly impactful application of generative AI, leveraging the power of technology and expertise for the good of the planet,” said Alessandro Curioni, IBM Fellow, Vice President of Europe and Africa, and Director of IBM Research in Zurich. “At IBM, we believe in the power of purpose-built, customized AI to help transform businesses. Using IBM's latest AI technology, L'Oréal will be able to derive meaningful insights from their rich formula and product data to create a tailored AI model to help achieve their operational goals and continue creating high quality and sustainable products.”