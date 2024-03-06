L’ORÉAL is among top 10 most gender-equitable companies in the world

Clichy, 29 February 2024 – L’Oréal today announced that it has risen to ninth place in the 2024 Equileap Gender Equality Report and Ranking, which evaluated 3,795 publicly listed companies in 27 markets globally, across a number of criteria. In France, L’Oréal is the leading company for gender equity according to Equileap, an independent expert on gender equality, diversity and inclusion metrics.

“We are very proud to see that the progress we’ve been making for years, alongside our constant commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion have again been recognized. I want to thank all our teams for their efforts that enabled us this year to be recognized amongst the top ten companies in the world,” said Nicolas Hieronimus, Chief Executive Officer, L’Oréal Groupe. “I am not only personally convinced, but I know from employee engagement surveys that DE&I is a strength that makes us a better company and is a major contributor to employee satisfaction and engagement.”

“For seven consecutive years, L’Oréal has achieved Equileap recognition, underpinned by sound policies and concrete actions to promote gender equity both across our business and externally with suppliers and partners,” said Margaret Johnston-Clarke, Global Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, L’Oréal Groupe. “We will continue to champion DE&I transparency and implement the global policies and protections that are necessary to ensure inclusive, successful and rewarding workplaces.”

The Report ranks companies across several criteria including gender balance in board, executive, senior management and overall workforce positions, as well as the gender pay gap and policies related to parental leave, sexual harassment and the supply chain. At L’Oréal, women represent half of all members of the Board of Directors, 32% of Executive Committee members, 57% of all key positions, and 62% of international brand directors.

Furthermore, the Group extends its philosophy and commitments on gender equity to its ecosystem, through programs like Inclusive Sourcing, which has benefitted more than 93,000 people worldwide, and the work of the Fondation L’Oréal, which helps women and young girls fulfill their potential through programs like For Women in Science.

