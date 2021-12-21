The Health Ministry's red list has crippled the tourism industry

Recently, the government committed to updating the list of “red” countries (meaning those with a high number of COVID cases) on a daily basis, severely limiting Israelis’ ability to travel to and from the designated locations.

The impact that this move has had on the flight industry is palpable. “If you want to summarize it in one word, it’s a disaster. If you want to summarize it in two words, it’s a f***ing disaster,” said Terry Kessel, Managing Director of Diesenhaus Ramat Hasharon. “The Health Ministry and the guidelines that they’ve adopted are completely out of line.”

Kessel explained that, in the wake of the decision, travel agencies around the country are suffering severe damage. “The financial losses for the travel agencies are huge. All my office has been doing is canceling. We had a group of 450 people headed for Dubai[...] everything has been canceled.” These cancellations, he added, must all be filed manually, adding a huge bureaucratic headache on top of the lost income. “We’re in deep s***.”

The agencies aren’t the only ones feeling the burn, however. On the day of the announcement, the stock price for Israel’s primary airline El Al (TLV: ELAL) began to plummet, starting at an already meager NIS 271 to its current position at under NIS 210, representing a decrease of over 22% in 10 days.

Travelers exit the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic testing area at Ben Gurion International Airport as Israel imposes new restrictions on November 28, 2021. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

In a global statement, United Airlines said that they’re “continuing to see strong demand for domestic holiday travel and expect more passengers to travel during the year-end holidays than during Thanksgiving.” United is based in the US, which had not yet been deemed red by the Health Ministry at the time of the statement’s issuance: according to the Health Ministry website however, the country will move to the red list as of midnight on the 22nd of December.