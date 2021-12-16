The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Government agrees on tourism industry assistance package

The joint assistance package comes amid new restrictions and worries regarding the novel Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

By BEN ZION GAD
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2021 00:27

Updated: DECEMBER 16, 2021 00:33
Tourists look at a mobile phone as they stand at an observation point overlooking the Dome of the Rock and Jerusalem's Old City (photo credit: REUTERS)
Tourists look at a mobile phone as they stand at an observation point overlooking the Dome of the Rock and Jerusalem's Old City
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued a joint statement announcing a new assistance package for the beleaguered tourism industry on Wednesday.
The package, co-sponsored by Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, Tourism Minister Yoel Razbozov, and Economy and Industry Minister Orna Barbibai, comes amid new restrictions and worries regarding the novel Omicron variant of the coronavirus and will soon be submitted for government approval.
Initiatives announced in the bill include a total of NIS 150 million in grants for hotels that have experienced decreases in revenue totaling 40% or more, a NIS 60 million fund to reimburse marketing costs, salaries and expenses, about 25,000 free tours funded by the state for the public, and a subsidized retraining program for those employed in the tourism industry that will prepare them for professions in the high-tech, industrial and other fields.
"I thank the Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Economy, the Ministers of Government and the professionals for their hard work and sincere understanding regarding the plight of the workers and workers of the tourism industry," said Tourism Minister Yoel Razbozov.
The program will further offer tourism workers immediate employment in COVID response roles, such as within the education system and local authorities, for a salary of NIS 11,000 per month.
EVANGELICAL CHRISTIAN pilgrims and tourists reach for the sky at a 2019 religious retreat in Nazareth (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)EVANGELICAL CHRISTIAN pilgrims and tourists reach for the sky at a 2019 religious retreat in Nazareth (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
"We stand up to help the people of the tourism industry in difficult times. The goal is to protect the health of Israeli citizens from the Omicron strain while keeping the economy open and the economy as a series," said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. “We have formulated a significant assistance package for the tourism industry and we continue to formulate solutions and solutions for everyone who needs it. The economy, we are aware of the needs and stand by the workers of the industry."
"The tourism industry is the source of livelihood for tens of thousands of families in Israel and its impact on the Israeli economy is unquestionable… I am pleased with the decision of the Prime Minister and the ministers to see employment as a tool for maintaining a stable economy and raising productivity until tourism returns to full normal," Economy and Industry Minister Orna Barbibai declared.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought a significant decrease in the number of tourists to Israel over the last two years – while 2019 saw roughly 4.5 million tourists enter Israel, only about 370,000 tourists have entered in 2021 as of November, according to Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman.
"We are not giving up the tourism industry but we are looking ahead. We continue to pursue a responsible policy of living alongside Corona. The new reality requires us all to prepare accordingly,” Liberman said. "We are investing tens of thousands of shekels in every job of the tourism industry in vocational training, living expenses and professional placement, and we will continue to invest a lot of resources in the future to enable a better life alongside the Corona."
Liberman clarified statements he made last Sunday when he said tour guides and travel agents should “find other work.” “My wording could have been more successful, but the numbers are undeniable,” he told his Yisrael Beytenu faction on Monday.
Zachy Hennessey and Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags Avigdor Liberman Knesset Naftali Bennett Tourism travel government travel israel Travel ban Tourism Ministry Coronavirus COVID-19 Omicron
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Clean out the rot of the Israel Prison pimping case

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Anti-Zionists rob US Jews of their Zionist dreams - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

The toxic discourse that endangers lives - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ahmed Charai

Abraham Accords herald a new normal for Israel, Arab allies - opinion

 By AHMED CHARAI
Kenneth Bandler

We should invest in a shared Arab-Jewish society - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

Israel extends ban on foreigners, 3-day isolation for jabbed travelers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking in a press conference on the new COVID variant discovered in South Africa on Friday, November 26, 2021
4

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by