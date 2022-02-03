The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Nurami Medical finishes recruitment for tissue damage clinical trial

Nurami Medical's new product – ARTIFASCIA – is a synthetic implant for restoring and repairing membranes after surgical procedures.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 3, 2022 04:42
From left: Nurami co-founder Nora Nseir Manassa, PlasFree Operations Manager Samah Waked and PlasFree R&D manager Dr. Nuha Higazi (photo credit: Courtesy)
From left: Nurami co-founder Nora Nseir Manassa, PlasFree Operations Manager Samah Waked and PlasFree R&D manager Dr. Nuha Higazi
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Israeli medical company Nurami Medical announced on Thursday, January 27th that they have filled 100% of their spots for an upcoming clinical trial.

Nurami, which was founded by Nora Nseir and Dr. Amir Bahar, has developed innovative technology for repairing soft tissue and speeding up the recovery process after surgical procedures. They will test their inaugural product – ARTIFASCIA which restores and repairs tissue damaged during surgical procedures – for regulatory approval by the FDA (for the US market) and CE (for the EU market).

The clinical trial is expected to be completed after six months of monitoring all the patients, with the results expected several months afterward.

The ARTIFASCIA is a synthetic implant for restoring and repairing membranes after surgical procedures. It is based on synthetic and friendly materials that encourage the healing of the damaged tissues, and further combines the ability to fully seal against the entry of infections and the leakage of bodily fluids.

Hanoch Markshade, CEO of Nurami ​​Medical. (credit: NURAMI MEDICAL) Hanoch Markshade, CEO of Nurami ​​Medical. (credit: NURAMI MEDICAL)

In addition, Nurami is developing solutions and products for healing and repairing other soft tissues in the body. Nurami has raised to date an overall amount of about $11 million from the Israel Innovation Authority and other investors including the NGT3 venture capital fund and investors from China.



