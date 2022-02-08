The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli startup’s plant-based treatment stops COVID, Omicron symptoms

The new plant-based treatment by Israeli startup Novel Concepts stopped the COVID-19 virus’ progress into human cells and helped patients recover from long-COVID symptoms.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 8, 2022 23:59
SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Israeli medical startup Novel Concepts announced on Thursday the success of their plant-based COVID-19 treatment in stopping the connection of COVID-19 – including the now-predominant Omicron variant – onto human cells.

The treatment, among a vast array of medications Novel Concepts has developed since their inception in 2020, will be submitted for emergency use authorization in a number of countries.

While the new treatment stopped the COVID-19 virus’ progress into human cells and led to negative PCR tests within 48 hours, patients also recovered from the long-COVID symptoms that have plagued victims of COVID-19 and befuddled researchers and scientists, such as memory loss, loss of taste and smell, headaches, fatigue and more.

The treatment, which is made of natural compounds that are all approved individually for other uses, can be stored at room temperature, making it far easier to transport than existing COVID-19 treatments – such as Pfizer vaccines, which must be stored at temperatures between 2°C and 8°C, per the US CDC.

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. (credit: NIH/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. (credit: NIH/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

“Our cure can stop Omicron, the COVID-19 virus, and long COVID-19 symptoms. We can help reduce the high numbers of people catching COVID-19 every week,” said founder and inventor, Dr. Rachel Alkalay. “We can also help provide emergency assistance to those countries that have low vaccination rates. Our plant-based cure is safe and without any known side effects.”

Testing on the new treatment was conducted across two laboratories in Canada and in Israel: The Center for Microbial Chemical Biology at the Michael G. DeGroot Institute for Infectious Disease Research at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada and ​​the Smart Assays Lab in the Weizmann Science Park in Israel. Novel Concepts plans to hold an IPO (Initial Public Offering) on the stock market sometime in 2022 amid the success of their new treatment.



