Meat, milk and eggs: Israel’s making them without any animals

The last few years have seen an enormous leap forward in the progress made toward quality meat and dairy alternatives that don’t rely on animals for their production.

The benefits of these products range from environmental, health, finance and future-proofing against a rapidly expanding global population, and tech companies in Israel are at the forefront of their development.

The wide variety of alternative meat, dairy and egg products coming from Israel’s food-tech sector could soon allow for a full breakfast (at least, as prepared by my grandfather) consisting of sausage, eggs and an entire glass of milk - with no animals involved in the process.

As well, the viability of these products as legitimate alternatives to the foods they replace are gaining them a lot of traction in the international market.

Yo! Egg is a company developing plant-based egg products founded by Yosefa Ben-Cohen, an accredited vegan chef with ten years of experience in developing plant-based products.

Imagindairy's cow-free milk in action (credit: YANIV KOPPEL)

Following the recent close of a US $5m seed round, Yo! Egg is set to launch the world’s first plant-based, sunny-side-up and poached egg in restaurants across the United States. Restaurants and distributors will have the first opportunity to try the Yo! Egg range at the National Restaurant Association trade show in Chicago from May 21st to 24th.

Yo! Egg’s products bring a “whole egg” experience, complete with a perfect egg white and runny yolk, for consumers who love the taste and texture of eggs but who would prefer a more sustainable and cholesterol-free option.

“The Yo! Egg team has a unique mix of extraordinary product innovation expertise and engineering talent that we believe will help our company revolutionize the way the world produces and consumes eggs,” said the company’s CEO Eran Groner.

Following the company’s US debut at the National Restaurant Association show in May, its products are expected to hit menus in the greater Los Angeles area by the end of this year.

Alt-eggs aren’t the only innovative food product hitting the US and international market soon. Redefine Meat, a producer of so-called “New-Meat” products ranging from ground beef to flank steaks, recently partnered with digital marketing agency Moburst in order to launch an international advertising campaign that has garnered significant results for the company, indicating a successful entry into the global market.

In just two months, the company accrued over 100 million impressions across various social media platforms, and built a subscriber waiting list of 34,000 customers waiting to try their product. Redefine Meat products have appeared on the menu of over 150 restaurants.

Moburts’ campaign success led the company to be shortlisted for the “Advertising” and “New Product Launch Strategy of the Year” categories in the 2022 Drum Marketing Award. “We are super excited by this recognition of the Drum Awards,” said Gilad Bechar CEO & founder of Moburst. “The vision of Redefine inspires us every day and their brilliant team is a pleasure to work with. We genuinely enjoy redefining the new meat industry and helping position Redefine Meat as the Category Leader.”

Rounding out the trinity of animal products, food-tech startup Imagindairy, developer of animal-free milk proteins, has secured an additional $15 million in an extended seed-round. This brings its total investment capital to $28m, making it one of the highest-earning seed rounds in the alternative protein space.

The alt-protein innovators have developed a method to create animal-free milk proteins from microorganisms via proprietary precision-fermentation technology. The technology allows the production of a broad spectrum of dairy analogs, from raw milk to cheese, without involving animals.

Imagindairy’s dairy proteins are non-GMO, cholesterol-free, and possess the same flavor, texture, functionality and nutritional value of their cow-based counterparts. Most importantly, they eliminate the burden that livestock imposes on the environment.

“This extremely successful seed round reflects a strong vote of confidence in Imagindairy and its vision to lead the animal-free dairy industry,” said Eyal Afergan, co-founder and CEO of Imagindairy. “This substantial injection of capital will serve to advance our ability to make true dairy alternative products a day-to-day reality.”

“We are excited to be able to back the Imagindairy team who have made incredible inroads in creating dairy products that don’t rely on industrialized animal agriculture but offer the same level of functionality and nutrition,” said Shmuel Chafets, executive chairman and founder at Target Global, which led Imagindairy’s round.

“We are strong believers that the Imagindairy team’s vast experience in manufacturing at scale, paired with the cutting-edge technology they have built, will be transformational for this space.”

“It is becoming increasingly clear that, given the climate crisis and growing shortage of food, our dietary patterns and habits must change,” Chafets said. “Animal-free dairy has the potential to become one of the most environmentally impactful industries on the planet.”