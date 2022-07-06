The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Doordash's Wolt says not involved in EU antitrust raids

Earlier on Wednesday, the European Commission said it had raided several online food and grocery delivery firms over concerns that they may be in a cartel.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 6, 2022 17:13
A Wolt courier scooting toward a hungry Haifa resident. (photo credit: Wolt Israel PR)
A Wolt courier scooting toward a hungry Haifa resident.
(photo credit: Wolt Israel PR)

US food delivery firm Doordash's Wolt has not been raided by EU antitrust regulators, a Wolt spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The European Commission has conducted an inspection at Delivery Hero's offices in Berlin, the German online takeaway food company said on Wednesday.

The European Union's antitrust regulator said earlier that online food and grocery delivery firms in two EU countries had been raided over concerns they may be in a cartel, but did not name the companies involved or the countries.

"The investigation concerns an alleged agreement or concerted practice to share national markets for the online ordering and delivery of food, groceries and other consumer goods in the European Union," the EU antitrust agency said in a statement.

TO SUPPLEMENT his income, Gal Beckman works as a messenger for Wolt, a Finland-based online food ordering and delivery service that recently began operating in central Tel Aviv. (credit: PR)TO SUPPLEMENT his income, Gal Beckman works as a messenger for Wolt, a Finland-based online food ordering and delivery service that recently began operating in central Tel Aviv. (credit: PR)

Delivery Hero's response

Delivery Hero said the inspection did not mean the Commission, which acts as the antitrust enforcer in the 27-country bloc, had concluded there had been an actual infringement of competition law.

The company, which also controls Glovo in Spain, said it was committed to cooperating fully with the Commission.

Just Eat Takeaway, the biggest online food delivery firm in the EU, Uber, which owns Uber Eats, Deliveroo, Estonia's Bolt and grocery services Gorillas and Flink were not involved, company spokespeople said.

Companies found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules face fines up to 10% of their global turnover.

A spokesperson for Germany's cartel office said it had assisted the European Commission with a review of online delivery services on June 27.



Tags food food industry delivery
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by