L’Oréal holds 12th Good Citizen Day community volunteering event

Hundreds of L’Oréal managers and employees in Israel went out this week to volunteer in 10 different centers around the country for the community, as part of its Good Citizen Day, which the company is holding for the 12th year.

All the company's employees from the headquarters in Netanya and the logistics center in Caesarea devoted their entire working day to significant volunteering for the community.

"A successful company is measured not only by its business performance but also by the social and environmental impact it produces in the environment.” CEO of L’Oréal Israel Eli Sagiv

From the early hours of the morning, L’Oréal Israel's managers and employees went to 10 different locations, in cooperation with organizations and associations that are L’Oréal social partners.

The 10 locations were:

Tel Hashomer - the leisure center in the hospital’s oncology department - beauty treatments for cancer patients Ohel Sara in Bnei Brak - beauty treatments for women with disabilities

Shelter for women at risk of the No to Violence in Herzliya - leisure activities and beauty treatments for women

Day center for the elderly of the Hadar Association in Netanya - joint leisure activities and relief of loneliness

A food distribution center in Netanya - packaging food packages for the needy

A rehabilitation work center in Netanya - creative and leisure activities for those with disabilities

Challenge Center in Netanya - cooking and creative activities with those with disabilities;

Beit Elazarki boarding school for children in Netanya – upgrading the children's yard, furniture upgrades

Logistics center of Leket Israel - sorting of fresh fruits and vegetables intended for the needy

The Winter Puddle Park in Netanya - planting seedlings and building nesting boxes for birds

Social and environmental impact

"A successful company is measured not only by its business performance but also by the social and environmental impact it produces in the environment,” said Eli Sagiv, CEO of L’Oréal Israel while concluding the day with a special event for volunteer workers.

L’Oréal managers and employees volunteering in their community (credit: Gadi Siara)

“We have set ourselves the goal of leading in this area as well and being involved in meaningful endeavors throughout the year,” Sagiv continues. “Good Citizens Day at L'Oreal is already part of who we are, an integral part of our company's vision and course of action. We are proud to partner with the social and environmental organizations that go a long way with us."