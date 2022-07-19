The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

L’Oréal holds 12th Good Citizen Day community volunteering event

All the company's employees from the headquarters in Netanya and the logistics center in Caesarea devoted their entire working day to significant volunteering for the community.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 19, 2022 13:07
L’Oréal managers and employees volunteering in their community (photo credit: Gadi Siara)
L’Oréal managers and employees volunteering in their community
(photo credit: Gadi Siara)

Hundreds of L’Oréal managers and employees in Israel went out this week to volunteer in 10 different centers around the country for the community, as part of its Good Citizen Day, which the company is holding for the 12th year.

All the company's employees from the headquarters in Netanya and the logistics center in Caesarea devoted their entire working day to significant volunteering for the community.

"A successful company is measured not only by its business performance but also by the social and environmental impact it produces in the environment.”

CEO of L’Oréal Israel Eli Sagiv

From the early hours of the morning, L’Oréal Israel's managers and employees went to 10 different locations, in cooperation with organizations and associations that are L’Oréal social partners.

The 10 locations were:

  • Tel Hashomer - the leisure center in the hospital’s oncology department - beauty treatments for cancer patients Ohel Sara in Bnei Brak - beauty treatments for women with disabilities
  • Shelter for women at risk of the No to Violence in Herzliya - leisure activities and beauty treatments for women
  • Day center for the elderly of the Hadar Association in Netanya - joint leisure activities and relief of loneliness
  • A food distribution center in Netanya - packaging food packages for the needy
  • A rehabilitation work center in Netanya - creative and leisure activities for those with disabilities
  • Challenge Center in Netanya - cooking and creative activities with those with disabilities;
  • Beit Elazarki boarding school for children in Netanya – upgrading the children's yard, furniture upgrades
  • Logistics center of Leket Israel - sorting of fresh fruits and vegetables intended for the needy
  • The Winter Puddle Park in Netanya - planting seedlings and building nesting boxes for birds

Social and environmental impact

"A successful company is measured not only by its business performance but also by the social and environmental impact it produces in the environment,” said Eli Sagiv, CEO of L’Oréal Israel while concluding the day with a special event for volunteer workers. 

L’Oréal managers and employees volunteering in their community (credit: Gadi Siara) L’Oréal managers and employees volunteering in their community (credit: Gadi Siara)

“We have set ourselves the goal of leading in this area as well and being involved in meaningful endeavors throughout the year,” Sagiv continues. “Good Citizens Day at L'Oreal is already part of who we are, an integral part of our company's vision and course of action. We are proud to partner with the social and environmental organizations that go a long way with us."



Tags Netanya volunteering community Caesarea
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by