First Excel NFTs include renderings of Ukraine's Zelensky

The first-ever excel NFTs have gone on sale on Sunday for approximately $2,000 each. Some of the NFTs depict images from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as renderings of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

All proceeds from the sales of the NFTs will go to the victims of the Ukraine-Russia war, with each NFT being sold at $2,000, it is equivalent to 1 ETH (Ethereum price).

The NFTs themselves are an art collection that was created in Excel by artist Saif Ali, who created 5 pieces, and then uploaded the XLS files to OpenSea, which is the largest web marketplace for NFTs, on the DataRails financial planning and analysis platform.

XLS files are usually the default format for Excel spreadsheets. Therefore, this is the first time that these files are available in an NFT collection.

“Excel is the canvas used by anyone in finance to create ideas, innovation and financial models. In this experiment we took this concept a step further,” said Didi Gurfinkel, co-founder and CEO of DataRails. “Excel has literally been used as a palette to produce a one-of-a-kind experience for CryptoArt and spreadsheet enthusiasts to own.”

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visits an area damaged by Russian military strikes, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine May 29, 2022. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

As a platform, DataRails automates data consolidation, reporting and planning.