The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

First Excel NFTs include renderings of Ukraine's Zelensky

All proceeds from the NFTs will go to the victims of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 15, 2022 02:06

Updated: AUGUST 15, 2022 02:07
First Excel NFTs, with some rendering Ukraine's president Zelensky, go on sale. (photo credit: screenshot)
First Excel NFTs, with some rendering Ukraine's president Zelensky, go on sale.
(photo credit: screenshot)

The first-ever excel NFTs have gone on sale on Sunday for approximately $2,000 each. Some of the NFTs depict images from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as renderings of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

All proceeds from the sales of the NFTs will go to the victims of the Ukraine-Russia war, with each NFT being sold at $2,000, it is equivalent to 1 ETH (Ethereum price).

The NFTs themselves are an art collection that was created in Excel by artist Saif Ali, who created 5 pieces, and then uploaded the XLS files to OpenSea, which is the largest web marketplace for NFTs, on the DataRails financial planning and analysis platform.

XLS files are usually the default format for Excel spreadsheets. Therefore, this is the first time that these files are available in an NFT collection.

Quotes

“Excel is the canvas used by anyone in finance to create ideas, innovation and financial models. In this experiment we took this concept a step further,” said Didi Gurfinkel, co-founder and CEO of DataRails. “Excel has literally been used as a palette to produce a one-of-a-kind experience for CryptoArt and spreadsheet enthusiasts to own.”

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visits an area damaged by Russian military strikes, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine May 29, 2022. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visits an area damaged by Russian military strikes, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine May 29, 2022. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

“Excel is the canvas used by anyone in finance to create ideas, innovation and financial models. In this experiment we took this concept a step further.”

DataRails cofounder and CEO Didi Gurfinkel

As a platform, DataRails automates data consolidation, reporting and planning.



Tags Charity Volodymyr Zelensky NFTs Ukraine-Russia War
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by