The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Science

Global warming is endangering wheat - study

Ben-Gurion University plant biologists are working to defend wild wheat from hungry insects without pesticides by breeding protection back into cultivated wheat.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: AUGUST 8, 2022 16:06
Wheat Field in Israel (photo credit: EDI ISRAEL/FLASH90)
Wheat Field in Israel
(photo credit: EDI ISRAEL/FLASH90)

Although wheat is a staple crop that provides a fifth of the world population’s caloric and human protein intake and is essential for human and livestock diets, these plants are continuously preyed upon by insects that that feed on it and cause significant losses in yield. 

In addition, the gradual increase in global temperatures has promoted the expansion of pest populations to new regions as well as their reproduction rate. “It is of the utmost importance to rigorously explore natural plant defense mechanisms and traits that we could breed back into cultivated wheat to protect them against insects, instead of using harmful pesticides, which do not even work that well,” insisted Prof. Vered Tzin of the French Associates Institutes for Agriculture and Biotechnology of Drylands, one of the Jacob Blaustein Institutes for Desert Research at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. 

A most serious threats to wheat are aphids – tiny bugs that suck out the wheat’s nutrients and introduce deadly plant viruses. There are about 5,000 different species of aphids all over the world, and the bird cherry-oat aphid (Rhopalosiphum padi) (which is not a bird}is one of the world’s most destructive insect pests against wheat production.

Wheat's natural defenses 

To reduce aphid damage, wheat plants have evolved various chemical and physical defense mechanisms. Although these mechanisms have been frequently reported, much less is known about their effectiveness. 

HARVESTING WHEAT in a field near Rehovot. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)HARVESTING WHEAT in a field near Rehovot. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

“Now that we know which gene controls its production, we can generate improved cultivated wheat with the same self-defense capabilities."

 Prof. Vered Tzin 

Tzin, who studies the wild emmer wheat that has long been found in the Fertile Crescent and is a progenitor of both durum (pasta) and bread wheat, discovered that wild wheat has at least two defense methods against insect pests. 

First, it has a coating of “hairs” that prevent insects from finding a place to burrow into the stalk. This could potentially be bred back into cultivated wheat to protect it. Second, wheat produces a poison – a phytochemical called benzoxazinoid – that discourages bugs from eating the wheat. 

Doctoral student Zhaniya Batyrshina from the Tzin lab is the first to have isolated the gene that controls the production of this poison. “Now that we know which gene controls its production, we can generate improved cultivated wheat with the same self-defense capabilities,” explained Tzin. 

Academic publication

She and her colleague’ findings were published recently in the peer-reviewed Journal of Experimental Botany under the title “The transcription factor TaMYB31 regulates the benzoxazinoid biosynthetic pathway in wheat” and Frontiers in Plant Science under the title “The Effectiveness of Physical and Chemical Defense Responses of Wild Emmer Wheat Against Aphids Depends on Leaf Position and Genotype.” 

Tzin holds the Sonnenfeldt-Goldman Career Development Chair for Desert Research and is a member of the Goldman-Sonnenfeldt School of Sustainability and Climate Change. 

“Wheat is an essential staple for so many, and we must do all we can to safeguard this critical crop from loss by insects and disease,” commented Tzin. Additional researchers included her students, Reut Shavit, Anuradha Singh and Beery Yaakov, as well as Samuel Bocobza of the Volcani Center, Hanan Sela from University of Haifa and Brian Dilkes from Purdue University.



Tags agriculture science Ben Gurion University Farming
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
3

LIVE BLOG: Biden welcomes ceasefire, calls for investigation of civilian casualties

A picture shows rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022
4

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
5

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by