Tel Aviv University and industries in India strengthen their ties

A delegation of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) – a non-governmental, non-profit, industry-led and industry-managed organization with around 9,000 members from the private as well as public sectors – was hosted this week by Tel Aviv University (TAU). The visit was part of CII’s business mission to Tel Aviv.

CII also has an indirect membership of over 300,000 enterprises from 286 national and regional sectoral industry bodies in India and works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the development of that country, partnering industry, government and civil society via advisory and consultative processes.

The delegation to TAU was chaired by Rajan Navani, chairman of the CII’s [email protected] Council, vice chairman of Jetline Industries, and the group included high-ranking industry leaders from India and the United Arab Emirates.

In their welcome speech Prof. Milette Shamir, TAU vice president for international affairs, and Konstantin Platonov, Asia engagement director at TAU International, presented CII delegates with an overview of the university and its academic and research initiatives in India and globally.

Prof. Yosi Shacham-Diamand, chairman of Nano-Scale Information Technologies at TAU’s Faculty of Engineering, and Prof. Hadas Mamane Steindel, head of TAU Sustainable Water Laboratory spoke about some of their most recent projects in India on food security, agriculture management, water sustainability and more.

The delegates also participated in a panel on cybersecurity issues with Dr. Giora Yaron, founding investor and chairman of the board at Itamar Medical, former TAU chairman Yigal Unna and Nathan Shuchami, managing partner at Hyperwise Ventures.

The relationship between TAU and CII

TAU has developed a long-standing and multifaceted relationship with CII for a number of initiatives, including the India-Israel Forum that brings together industry and academia of the two countries for an annual discourse on a diverse range of acute topics such as cybersecurity, agriculture technologies, waste management, energy, food and water sustainability and R&D.

The 15th edition of the forum will take place in India in three months under the auspices of TAU, CII and the Ananta Aspen Center.