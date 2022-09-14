The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Tel Aviv University and industries in India strengthen their ties

TAU has developed a long-standing and multifaceted relationship with CII for a number of initiatives, including the India-Israel Forum that brings together industry and academia of the two countries.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 12:24
The Indian Industry (CII) delegation (photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
The Indian Industry (CII) delegation
(photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

A delegation of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) – a non-governmental, non-profit, industry-led and industry-managed organization with around 9,000 members from the private as well as public sectors – was hosted this week by Tel Aviv University (TAU). The visit was part of CII’s business mission to Tel Aviv.

CII also has an indirect membership of over 300,000 enterprises from 286 national and regional sectoral industry bodies in India and works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the development of that country, partnering industry, government and civil society via advisory and consultative processes.

The delegation to TAU was chaired by Rajan Navani, chairman of the CII’s [email protected] Council, vice chairman of Jetline Industries, and the group included high-ranking industry leaders from India and the United Arab Emirates. 

In their welcome speech Prof. Milette Shamir, TAU vice president for international affairs, and Konstantin Platonov, Asia engagement director at TAU International, presented CII delegates with an overview of the university and its academic and research initiatives in India and globally.  

Prof. Yosi Shacham-Diamand, chairman of Nano-Scale Information Technologies at TAU’s Faculty of Engineering, and Prof. Hadas Mamane Steindel, head of TAU Sustainable Water Laboratory spoke about some of their most recent projects in India on food security, agriculture management, water sustainability and more. 

The delegates also participated in a panel on cybersecurity issues with Dr. Giora Yaron, founding investor and chairman of the board at Itamar Medical, former TAU chairman Yigal Unna and Nathan Shuchami, managing partner at Hyperwise Ventures.

The relationship between TAU and CII

TAU has developed a long-standing and multifaceted relationship with CII for a number of initiatives, including the India-Israel Forum that brings together industry and academia of the two countries for an annual discourse on a diverse range of acute topics such as cybersecurity, agriculture technologies, waste management, energy, food and water sustainability and R&D.

The 15th edition of the forum will take place in India in three months under the auspices of TAU, CII and the Ananta Aspen Center.   



Tags Israel Tel Aviv tel aviv university business india innovation
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by