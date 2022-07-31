The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Energy & Infrastructure
 

Indian state, Israel to work together in water project

Haryana's state government is working on renovating 18,000 ponds, creating sewage treatment plants, and promoting drip irrigation in agriculture.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 31, 2022 11:00
Naor Gilon, Israeli’s ambassador to India, Mekorot Chairman Yitzhak Aharonovich and Minister of Jal Shakti H.E. Mr. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (photo credit: MEKOROT)
Naor Gilon, Israeli’s ambassador to India, Mekorot Chairman Yitzhak Aharonovich and Minister of Jal Shakti H.E. Mr. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
(photo credit: MEKOROT)

A delegation from Mekorot, Israel’s national water carrier, met with Haryana Chief Minister Shri Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday at the chief minister’s residence in Chandigarh to discuss water resource management.

The Chief Minister announced that Haryana and the State of Israel would work together in the field of water resources and water management projects. 

Haryana has a depleting water table and faces a water shortage. To address these issues, he said, the state government is working on renovating 18,000 ponds, creating sewage treatment plants, and promoting drip irrigation in agriculture.

How far back does the India-Israel relationship go?

Israel has been cooperating with Haryana in the field of agriculture and horticulture. Four centers of excellence for Indo-Israel cooperation are currently operating in Haryana, and a fifth center is being built in Bhiwani. 

Construction work carried out by EMS Mekorot (credit: PR)Construction work carried out by EMS Mekorot (credit: PR)

The chief minister instructed the Irrigation and Water Resources Department to form a task force to work with the Israeli team to develop water management resources. 

He said that both Haryana and Israel should also explore new technology, innovations, and challenges and urged the Israeli delegation to bring projects that can ensure the best use of water resources and preserve soil fertility despite the water shortage.

Mekorot Chairman Yitzhak Aharonovich said: “We shared sustainable, effective water management and resource solutions that can be provided to Haryana through Israeli technology and other resources. More effective water replenishment plans can be explored to deal with the situation of floods and drought in the state.”

“We shared sustainable, effective water management and resource solutions that can be provided to Haryana through Israeli technology and other resources. More effective water replenishment plans can be explored to deal with the situation of floods and drought in the state.”

Mekorot Chairman Yitzhak Aharonovich


Tags india india israel relations mekorot water infrastructure indian
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by