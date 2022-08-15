The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
TAU launches scholarship program for international student athletes

This is the first scholarship program of its kind in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 15, 2022 05:12
Tel Aviv University (photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
Tel Aviv University
(photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

Tel Aviv University (TAU) announced on Sunday their official new scholarship program that is geared toward student-athletes from abroad between the ages of 17-30 each year.

The scholarship, known as the International Sports Scholarship Fund, was established due to a donation from Israeli-British philanthropist and TAU Governor Linda Streit.

The scholarship is applicable to all nationalities. Athletes who are able to receive it will study a degree offered by TAU International, which has nearly two dozen programs all taught in English, as well as train at the university's sports facilities.

Athletes who receive the scholarship will be required to participate in specific sports events and represent Israel in games abroad.

“We are thrilled to roll out Israel’s first initiative to foster the education and careers of elite international athletes, who often must choose between academia or professional sports,” said Prof. Milette Shamir, TAU's Vice President of International Collaboration.

The Tel Aviv University campus. (credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY) The Tel Aviv University campus. (credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

"We are thrilled to roll out Israel's first initiative to foster the education and careers of elite international athletes, who often must choose between academia or professional sports."

Prof. Milette Shamir

Prof. Milette Shamir

Who picks the people receiving the scholarship?

TAU International has a committee of representatives that will choose who receives a scholarship. Israeli sports professionals who are associated with TAU's Sports Center will also influence who gets a scholarship.

“I established the Daniel Howard Foundation (DHF) in memory of my son Daniel, an elite rower who was training to represent Israel in international competitions,” said Streit, who also lectured at TAU's Department of English and American Studies. “The foundation’s strategy is to support excellence in sport, and my dream is that an athlete representing Israel will be standing on the Olympic podium where Daniel was supposed to stand.”



