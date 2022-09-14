Meet the youth organization connecting children to tech

The [email protected] youth organization, which works to encourage technological excellence and social leadership for students 5th-12th grade, annually runs the "Mechaneta” summer camp which prepares kids and youth to guide others in developing and running tech projects.

[email protected] was established by Tapuach, an association that aims to create tech equality and build a bridge between the growing startup nation and the country’s geographic and social peripheral populations.

As part of [email protected]'s summer camp program, children take part in projects that combine coexistence in mixed cities and collaborations with the elderly, who are still recovering from the social damage and isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What are the students working on now?

One recent project [email protected] trainees participated in dealt with the accessibility of public transportation to older people. Kids went every day to new public transport stations to help the elderly buy tickets and digital cards which are used instead of paying the bus driver in cash.

Liel Stamker, 24, a senior guide, says that [email protected] helped her break boundaries and freed her from the socioeconomic barriers facing her in her home city of Ramle, a mixed Arab-Jewish city in central Israel.

Stamker added that the beauty of the movement is that it combines high-level tech studies with educational activities and volunteering in a way that connects society and tech in perfect harmony.

Lynn Rafalovitz, a 15-year-old youth instructor adds that [email protected] allows her to express herself, show who she really is and display her tech and social talents. Lynn feels that [email protected] has an awesome combination of tech learning and social values.

An emphasis on socio-geographical equality

The CEO of Tapuach, Anat Tzur, emphasizes the association's activities in the socio-geographical periphery throughout Israel.

Tzur explains that education of kids and youth is Israel’s future and that Cisco, one of the first major Israeli tech companies, the Jewish Agency and Keren Hayesod helped establish [email protected] with the aim of making the world of technology accessible for all youth.

She adds that although making tech accessible is a main goal, but that [email protected] imparts values like community service, developing entrepreneurship and self-development.

Tzur concluded by saying that experience has shown combining professional knowledge with innovation, creativity and soft skills of self-confidence and presenting to an audience are all components for success in the changing labor market being adapted for the 21st century.