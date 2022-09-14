The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Meet the youth organization connecting children to tech

[email protected] was established by Tapuach, an association that aims to create tech equality and build a bridge between the growing startup nation and the country’s geographic and social peripheral populations.

By LIOR NOVICK/MAARIV
Published: SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 22:53
An app by tech company DayTwo enables diabetes patient to manage their sugar levels more efficiently. (photo credit: Courtesy)
An app by tech company DayTwo enables diabetes patient to manage their sugar levels more efficiently.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

The [email protected] youth organization, which works to encourage technological excellence and social leadership for students 5th-12th grade, annually runs the "Mechaneta” summer camp which prepares kids and youth to guide others in developing and running tech projects.

[email protected] was established by Tapuach, an association that aims to create tech equality and build a bridge between the growing startup nation and the country’s geographic and social peripheral populations. 

As part of [email protected]'s summer camp program, children take part in projects that combine coexistence in mixed cities and collaborations with the elderly, who are still recovering from the social damage and isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What are the students working on now?

One recent project [email protected] trainees participated in dealt with the accessibility of public transportation to older people. Kids went every day to new public transport stations to help the elderly buy tickets and digital cards which are used instead of paying the bus driver in cash.

An elderly man walking in Jerusalem wearing a COVID-19 mask (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)An elderly man walking in Jerusalem wearing a COVID-19 mask (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Liel Stamker, 24, a senior guide, says that [email protected] helped her break boundaries and freed her from the socioeconomic barriers facing her in her home city of Ramle, a mixed Arab-Jewish city in central Israel. 

Stamker added that the beauty of the movement is that it combines high-level tech studies with educational activities and volunteering in a way that connects society and tech in perfect harmony.

Lynn Rafalovitz, a 15-year-old youth instructor adds that [email protected] allows her to express herself, show who she really is and display her tech and social talents. Lynn feels that [email protected] has an awesome combination of tech learning and social values.

An emphasis on socio-geographical equality 

The CEO of Tapuach, Anat Tzur, emphasizes the association's activities in the socio-geographical periphery throughout Israel. 

Tzur explains that education of kids and youth is Israel’s future and that Cisco, one of the first major Israeli tech companies, the Jewish Agency and Keren Hayesod helped establish [email protected] with the aim of making the world of technology accessible for all youth.

She adds that although making tech accessible is a main goal, but that [email protected] imparts values like community service, developing entrepreneurship and self-development. 

Tzur concluded by saying that experience has shown combining professional knowledge with innovation, creativity and soft skills of self-confidence and presenting to an audience are all components for success in the changing labor market being adapted for the 21st century.



Tags youth business hi-tech elderly summer camp
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by