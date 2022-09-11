The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ma'agalim - empowering at-risk youth from the peripheries of Israel

Ma’agalim Founder Assaf Weiss, address the Jerusalem Post Conference

By LIOR NOVIK
Published: SEPTEMBER 11, 2022 15:30

Updated: SEPTEMBER 11, 2022 15:31
Assaf Weiss, founder and CEO of Ma’agalim (photo credit: PR)
Assaf Weiss, founder and CEO of Ma’agalim
(photo credit: PR)

Assaf Weiss, founder and CEO of Ma’agalim, will be among the distinguished speakers at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, on September 12.

Ma'agalim empowers 11th and 12th grade at-risk youth from the geographical and social peripheries of Israel and helps them undergo a process of personal growth. The students are given a sense of responsibility to oneself, to their family, to society, and therefore, are ready to serve their country. Through mentoring, Ma’agalim enhances personal potential, the belief in one’s own ability and self-worth.

“The social situation in the State of Israel requires deep root treatment” says Weiss, “The social gaps between the periphery areas in Israel  are huge. The Ma’agalim organization believes in equal opportunity for all types of population in the State of Israel..

“Our message to the youth from the periphery areas is that you are equal among equals, and you can succeed just like any other boy and girl in the country”, he adds, “We believe that they are capable of anything, whether it is reaching the highest levels in the IDF command, or succeeding in the local high-tech industry.

“Every young person needs a significant adult to believe in him, and the Ma’agalim organization operates about 300 mentors throughout the country for youth from the social periphery who will give all the trust and love to those who need it”.

The Conference, celebrating the Post’s 90th anniversary, will feature important statesmen, business leaders, entrepreneurs and philanthropists, influential cultural figures and opinion leaders from around the world.



Tags Israel youth periphery students
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
4

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
5

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by