EV Motors delivers 15 vehicles to Magen David Adom

In a ceremony at Magen David Adom, EV Motors delivered to MDA 15 JAC electric vehicles, which will be used as standby vehicles at the company’s branches.

This is the first time electric vehicles will be part of MDA’s active vehicle fleet.

EV Motors

The value of the vehicles is estimated at NIS 2 million.

Recently, EV MOTORS imported to Israel hundreds of JAC electric vehicles, which is one of 10 leading car manufacturers in China, with a production capacity of over 1 million cars per year.

The company is currently conducting negotiations with large companies in the economy to market JAC electric cars.

MDA ambulance (illustrative) (credit: Yanir Yagana)

Ohad Seligman, chairman of EV, said: “The electric vehicles from JAC that were delivered to MDA will enable shorter response times along with the company’s joining the global trend to preserve the quality of the environment.”