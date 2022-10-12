The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
EV Motors delivers 15 vehicles to Magen David Adom

This is the first time electric vehicles will be part of MDA’s active vehicle fleet.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 12, 2022 05:03
In a ceremony at Magen David Adom, EV Motors delivered to MDA 15 JAC electric vehicles, which will be used as standby vehicles at the company’s branches. 

“The electric vehicles from JAC that were delivered to MDA will enable shorter response times along with the company’s joining the global trend to preserve the quality of the environment.”

EV Motors chairman Ohad Seligman

EV Motors

The value of the vehicles is estimated at NIS 2 million.

Recently, EV MOTORS imported to Israel hundreds of JAC electric vehicles,  which is one of 10 leading car manufacturers in China, with a production capacity of over 1 million cars per year.

The company is currently conducting negotiations with large companies in the economy to market JAC electric cars.

MDA ambulance (illustrative) (credit: Yanir Yagana)MDA ambulance (illustrative) (credit: Yanir Yagana)

Ohad Seligman, chairman of EV, said: "The electric vehicles from JAC that were delivered to MDA will enable shorter response times along with the company's joining the global trend to preserve the quality of the environment."



