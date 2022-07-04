The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
EV Motors launches JAC electric cars in Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 4, 2022 21:52

EV Motors has recently launched the first import to Israel of the 200 JAC e-JS4 electric cars from the JAC Group, the number-one Chinese car exporter for the past 12 years.

JAC e-JS4 vehicles have a driving range of 410 km. (255 miles), an open panoramic electric roof, 190 hp, 360-degree cameras, a multimedia system with an interface in Hebrew and more.

EV Motors chairman Ohad Seligman noted, “The JAC electric car brand is the best-selling brand in Hong Kong, Brazil, Qatar and more... and I expect that in Israel, too, it will become one of the best-selling brands in the field of electric cars.”

