EV Motors launches JAC electric cars in Israel

EV Motors has recently launched the first import to Israel of the 200 JAC e-JS4 electric cars from the JAC Group, the number-one Chinese car exporter for the past 12 years.

JAC e-JS4 vehicles have a driving range of 410 km. (255 miles), an open panoramic electric roof, 190 hp, 360-degree cameras, a multimedia system with an interface in Hebrew and more.

EV Motors chairman Ohad Seligman noted, “The JAC electric car brand is the best-selling brand in Hong Kong, Brazil, Qatar and more... and I expect that in Israel, too, it will become one of the best-selling brands in the field of electric cars.”