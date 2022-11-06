The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

TALMA approved appointment of Ido Mahatzri as new CEO

Ido Mahatzri has served as chief of staff of TALMA and a member of management, is now replacing Alon Futterman as CEO.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 6, 2022 17:46
Alon Futterman, the outgoing CEO of TALMA and appointed CEO of Keren Hayesod (photo credit: NIR ARIELI)
Alon Futterman, the outgoing CEO of TALMA and appointed CEO of Keren Hayesod
(photo credit: NIR ARIELI)

The Board of TALMA (the National Program for Excellence in English) unanimously approved on Sunday the appointment of Ashkelon native Ido Mahatzri to replace Alon Futterman, also from Ashkelon, who has been appointed Director-General of Keren Hayesod.

Mahatzri served as chief of staff of TALMA and a member of management for the last four years. In his current position, he maintains contact with internal and external management at all levels to ensure optimum communication and cross-sector cooperation.  

Previously, Ido was a regional manager in the Emissaries Unit of the Jewish Agency in Jerusalem, where he was tasked with introducing a process of organizational development, leading various seminars and training courses, arranging events, and setting up strategic collaborations with diverse stakeholders.

“I can’t wait to see how he and TALMA management will broaden the organization’s impact on the educational system and deepen the connection of young professionals from around the world to Israel.”

Alon Futterman

Mahatzri will replace Futterman who has served in the role for the last 8 years and will be moving on to the post of director-general of Keren Hayesod.  

Ido Mehtsari, the new CEO of TALMA (credit: ELAD GUTMAN) Ido Mehtsari, the new CEO of TALMA (credit: ELAD GUTMAN)

What Futterman has done in the last 8 years

Futterman founded educational forums in the South, served as secretary of the Dorner Committee that established special education policy, and led the joint IDF/Ministry of Education venture “By land and sky” in the 60th year of the State of Israel.

Beyond the world of education, Futterman founded and managed the El Al Ambassadors international information program, serves as judge and member of the Teacher of the Nation competition's public committee, lectures on educational leadership in various IDF programs and his first book “From all my teachers” was recently published. 

"Ido is the best person for the job, a born leader and a mensch,” Futterman said. “I can’t wait to see how he and TALMA management will broaden the organization’s impact on the educational system and deepen the connection of young professionals from around the world to Israel.”



Tags Ashkelon Jerusalem Jewish Agency education
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by