TALMA approved appointment of Ido Mahatzri as new CEO

The Board of TALMA (the National Program for Excellence in English) unanimously approved on Sunday the appointment of Ashkelon native Ido Mahatzri to replace Alon Futterman, also from Ashkelon, who has been appointed Director-General of Keren Hayesod.

Mahatzri served as chief of staff of TALMA and a member of management for the last four years. In his current position, he maintains contact with internal and external management at all levels to ensure optimum communication and cross-sector cooperation.

Previously, Ido was a regional manager in the Emissaries Unit of the Jewish Agency in Jerusalem, where he was tasked with introducing a process of organizational development, leading various seminars and training courses, arranging events, and setting up strategic collaborations with diverse stakeholders.

Mahatzri will replace Futterman who has served in the role for the last 8 years and will be moving on to the post of director-general of Keren Hayesod.

Ido Mehtsari, the new CEO of TALMA (credit: ELAD GUTMAN)

What Futterman has done in the last 8 years

Futterman founded educational forums in the South, served as secretary of the Dorner Committee that established special education policy, and led the joint IDF/Ministry of Education venture “By land and sky” in the 60th year of the State of Israel.

Beyond the world of education, Futterman founded and managed the El Al Ambassadors international information program, serves as judge and member of the Teacher of the Nation competition's public committee, lectures on educational leadership in various IDF programs and his first book “From all my teachers” was recently published.

"Ido is the best person for the job, a born leader and a mensch,” Futterman said. “I can’t wait to see how he and TALMA management will broaden the organization’s impact on the educational system and deepen the connection of young professionals from around the world to Israel.”