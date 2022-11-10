Ofer Malls to launch brand drive with Adi Ashkenazi

Ofer Malls, which is owned by Melisron, announced on Wednesday the launch of a new brand and communication language alongside the launch of a new campaign that will accompany the company’s malls.

The company, which includes 17 malls across the country, also recently announced the replacement of its presenter and the hiring of Adi Ashkenazi as its new brand presenter.

The new branding and language are part of an overall strategic and innovative move designed to strengthen the Ofer Malls brand and maintain its uniqueness and market leadership.

From market research and a comprehensive survey conducted by the company recently, it emerged that Ofer Malls is the leading and preferred mall chain in Israel by the consumer public. The cost of the brand launch is estimated at NIS 3 million.

Also as part of the strategic plan to keep Ofer Malls leading the pack, a variety of significant actions are being carried out in all of its malls, including expanding and upgrading commercial and development areas and developing diverse digital capabilities.

A beloved and well-liked figure

The brand launch will start in the next few days with a campaign by presenter Ashkenazi.

In the surveys Ofer Malls conducted, they identified that Ashkenazi represents the values of the brand and is considered a beloved and well-liked figure, across all ages and genders, and is intelligent and funny and a fashion and lifestyle authority – all of which are in line with the values of the Ofer Malls brand.